Did you know Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol got off on the wrong foot? Here’s the story

Shah Rukh Khan spoke fondly of Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge in the commemorative video that his wife Gauri shared on Twitter on Friday. In the video, meant as a celebration of Shah Rukh’s 26 years in Bollywood, he said that DDLJ was the movie that transformed him into a romantic heartthrob, to the extent that he still doesn’t know if his fans love him or his character, Raj.

And his DDLJ co-star had a lot to do with his success — Kajol starred opposite SRK in several films, such as Baazigar, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and most recently, Dilwale. But did you know that they got off on the wrong foot when they first met?

“When I was working with her in Baazigar, Aamir (Khan) asked me about her as he wanted to work with her. I left him a message saying, ‘She is very bad, no focus, you will not be able to work with her’. And then I saw the rushes in the evening. I kept calling Aamir to clarify. I told him, ‘I don’t know what it is but she is magical on the screen’,” Shah Rukh said, according to an Indian Express article.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in a still from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.

Kajol, too, had a similar story. “I remember Shah Rukh and other actors had a huge hangover when they came on the sets and I was jabbering away in Marathi to his make-up guy. They were like ‘what is that voice. It is going to split open our heads’. He was very grumpy but I kept chatting and finally he said, ‘Will you please shut up… chup ho jao’. I think that’s how we became friends.”

Shah Rukh had a quick retort to this. “Even now, I have to tell her to ‘shut up’,” he said.

But the relationship Shah Rukh shares with Kajol’s husband, Ajay Devgn, has always been fraught with tension. It began when their films, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Son of Sardaar clashed at the box office, but seemed to have been sorted when t they met on the Bulgaria sets of Devgn’s Shivaay. However, during a recent interview, according to India Today, Kajol clearly said that the two are not friends. But that doesn’t mean they’re enemies.

“If two people are not friends, that doesn’t mean they are enemies. I have said this earlier also. Just because they don’t party together and you don’t see them clicking selfies, that doesn’t mean that they hate each other or bad-mouth each other,” she said, “Yes, Shah Rukh is my friend and I have been very clear that my friends are mine and I have never imposed my friendships on Ajay and he has never done it either. We are both very clear about it. You need to give people that space. There are people who you are close to, that I may not be close to and that does not make them enemies. Recently, they met each other in Bulgaria and they have met before also at our home. I don’t think there is a discomfort, but I also don’t think there is any friendship either. But there is nothing wrong with that.”

Shah Rukh will next be seen in Zero, in which he plays a dwarf. Kajol will next be seen in the title role of Eela and Ajay Devgn recently signed director Luv Ranjan’s new film, which will also star Ranbir Kapoor.

