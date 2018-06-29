 From Fauji to Zero, Shah Rukh Khan reflects on 26 years in Bollywood in emotional new video. Watch here | bollywood | Hindustan Times
From Fauji to Zero, Shah Rukh Khan reflects on 26 years in Bollywood in emotional new video. Watch here

In an emotional new video shared by his wife Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan reflects on his 26 career in Bollywood, and how he went from being a ‘Fauji’ and back to ‘Zero’.

Jun 29, 2018
“All these years have gone by in a flash,” says Shah Rukh Khan in the video.

Gauri Khan on Friday shared a video of her husband and star Shah Rukh Khan’s 26-year journey in the Hindi film industry. She captioned the video “26 years of memories,” and tagged Shah Rukh with a heart emoji. SRK replied to his wife’s tweet with “This journey is incomplete without u all. Here’s telling all of u who made this possible how happy u make me feel.”

The six-minute video opens with Shah Rukh making a dramatic entry into frame. Shah Rukh then takes us step by step from his journey from being a ‘Fauji’ to a ‘Deewana’. “I have learnt a lot on this roller-coaster ride of love, hate, happiness and, yeah, sometimes sadness,” Shah Rukh says in the video.

He says every year of his career taught him valuable lessons like competitiveness and confidence. “In 1995, Raj taught me love, like he did to everyone else,” he says, referring to one of the biggest hits of his career, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. He says he still wonders if the audience loved him or Raj. “The lines were blurry.”

He says he wears the Baadshah crown with pride ‘even to this day’ and even sings a little bit of the title song of his 1999 film.

In between talking about his career, Shah Rukh also speaks about becoming a father - to his children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. “I kind of look like my daughter in Asoka,” he laughs.

He says that with time he’s matured. He’s realised that one’s name does not matter. “What matters is who you are.” Which gives him the perfect segue into My Name is Khan, one of his most acclaimed performances.

“Here I am in 2018,” he finishes, “playing a vertically-challenged person.” Shah Rukh is of course talking about his upcoming film, Zero, in which he plays a dwarf.

“But I still stand tall,” he says, “thanks to all your love.”

