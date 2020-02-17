Diet Sabya calls out Mahira Sharma for copying Alia Bhatt’s look on Bigg Boss 13 finale, people dub her ‘Garibon Ki Alia’

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 12:43 IST

Model and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma displayed some ‘guts’ when she decided to attend the show’s finale dressed exactly like Alia Bhatt. From her dress to her hair style, Mahira’s entire look was copied from Alia’s and Diet Sabya took notice.

The fashion policing account called her out on ‘public demand’, posting side-by-side pictures of the two. The only difference in their outfits is that while Alia’s dress is of a blush colour, Mahira’s dress was recreated in powder blue. Alia’s dress was by Georges Chakra while Mahira’s was from Seema Patel.

Of course, Diet Sabya followers were not kind on Mahira for her faux pas. “Gosh even the hairdo is copied .. #seriouscheapadguts,” read a comment. “They even copied HAIRSTYLE,” read another comment. “Yeh to masla hogaya,” wrote another, quoting Mahira’s famous line from the show.

Earlier last week, Diet Sabya had also called out Rakul Preet Singh for copying another one of Alia’s looks. Both the actors had sported sequinned dresses with a thick frizzy ponytails. “Mere look ke sath gulu gulu karegi toh dhoptungi tujhe. What is even happening,” the post was captioned.

Mahira was on the show the final few weeks but could not make it to the finale. She was known on the show for her chemistry with Paras Chhabra.

Meanwhile Alia won the Best Actress Filmfare Award on Saturday for her role in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. The film won in all 13 categories that it was nominated in. The 26-year-old star posted a picture of herself standing on the stage with the coveted trophy resting in her hand. She will now be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

