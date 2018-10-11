Dilip Kumar discharged from hospital, reaches home

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who was being treated for recurrent pneumonia, was discharged from the hospital on Thursday. The 95-year-old actor was admitted to Lilavati hospital on Sunday. Kumar’s family friend Faisal Farooqui shared the news on the actor’s official Twitter handle.

“Allah ka shukr hai @TheDilipKumar Saab hospital se discharge hogaye aur abhi ghar pohoch gaye hain. (Thank God Dilip Kumar saab has been discharged from the hospital and reached home),” the tweet read. Doctors have advised complete rest and isolation to Kumar for a few days to prevent infection, Farooqui added in the post.

The family friend announced on Wednesday that the actor was responding to the treatment and was expected to be discharged the next day.

A tweet also confirmed the same on his social media account, “Lord be praised. @TheDilipKumar saab is responding to treatment and doing much better . If all goes well, as per doctors, he may be discharged from the hospital tomm. (Thursday afternoon). Insha’Allah.”

Farooqui had also shared how the Kranti actor enjoyed posing for photos and signing autographs for thousands of fans. He invited his fans to share one such picture on Twitter.

Known as the ‘Tragedy King of Bollywood’, Dilip Kumar has given memorable performances in films such as Andaz, Aan, Madhumati, Devdas, Jwar Bhata, Ganga Jamuna, Saudagar, Shakti and Mughal-e-Azam. He is married to former Bollywood actor Saira Banu who shared the screen with him in the film Bairaag.

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 15:46 IST