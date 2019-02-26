Diljit Dosanjh’s wax statue to be unveiled at Delhi’s Madame Tussaud. Details inside

Diljit Dosanjh, the Punjabi singer-actor who has been going from strength to strength in Bollywood, will soon get his own wax statue at Delhi’s Madame Tussaud museum.

According to a report in Mid Day, the statue will be unveiled on Thursday in New Delhi. In the run up to the event, Madame Tussaud Delhi’s Instagram handle has been running a contest where in fans will get to meet the star.

Diljit too shared the information as his Instagram story.

It may be recalled that Diljit, who made his Bollywood debut with the redoubtable Udta Punjab and went on to star in Anushka Sharma’s Phillauri and Soorma, will soon be seen in an out-and-out comedy Good News, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar. He will be paired opposite Kiara Advani.

In November last year, both Kiara and he had shared a video clip, announcing the start of their film’s shoot. The film, directed by Raj Mehta, will see Akshay and Kareena playing a couple desperately trying for a baby. Diljit and Kiara play a Punjabi couple, also trying for a baby.

In fact, the star cast of Good News have been sharing pictures and videos from the film’s shoot. Some time back, Kiara had shared a video with Kareena’s son Taimur Ali Khan where the two take part in a running race. Earlier this month, Akshay had shared a picture with his “super glamorous co-star”. The actor herself was spotted on the sets of Good News on Monday.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 11:30 IST