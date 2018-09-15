Disha Patani copies Priya Prakash Varrier’s viral wink in new video. Watch it here

Malayalam actor Priya Prakash Varrier, became a social media sensation after a video of her song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from the film Oru Adaar Love, where she’s seen winking at a classmate, went viral in February. Since turning into an overnight ‘wink sensation’, Priya gained widespread attention and even a few celebrity fans, like actor Rishi Kapoor.

After Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s version of Priya’s wink made headlines, another celebrity offered her take on the viral wink. Baaghi 2 actor Disha Patani recently shot a commercial, in which she is seen copying Priya Varrier’s wink from Oru Adaar Love.

Disha and Priya share an incredible likeness (with the help of a long plait, certain wardrobe choices and similar makeup). Showing her admiration for Priya’s look, Disha wore a very fitting outfit: A blue school uniform, Priya’s costume from the Manikya Malaraya Poovi song.

Watch Disha Patani channel a winking school girl à la Priya Prakash Varrier:

In more Disha Patani news, there were reports that the star walked out of Hrithik Roshan and rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s next film, after the former allegedly flirted with her. While Disha had rubbished the reports as “childish and irresponsible gossip” and called Hrithik a “dignified” person, Tiger said, “It’s part and parcel. Not just Hrithik sir, every star faces that. Once in the limelight, you become an easy target. It was a very silly rumour. I know both of them very well, they are nothing like that. They are lovely human beings.”

Disha made her Hindi film debut with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016, following it up with an Indo-Chinese film, Kung Fu Yoga, the next year. Baaghi 2 in 2018, alongside Tiger, was her second big film. The actor admits she was waiting for something that’ll help her “improve her acting skills and people’s perspective” about how they look at her. “I want them to see me as an actor.”



