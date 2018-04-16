Priya Prakash Varrier winks again, this time for an advertisement

The nation’s wink sensation, Priya Prakash Varrier, is at it again. The 18-year-old actor, who is yet to make her acting debut with Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love, has shot for an advertisement now, and as expected she has winked again.

She features in an advertisement for Nestle Munch. The setting is that of a cricket match. A young player follows the ball as it crosses the boundary. Seated across the rope is Priya Varrier biting into a Nestle Munch. The player asks her to pass the ball to which she retorts, “Main phenki hu cheez nahin uthhati.” When the boy reacts, “Badaa attitude hai,” pat comes the reply, “free ka hai,” along with the now-famous wink.

The ad, which has been released in six languages including Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, hasn’t created the kind of craze that the Oru Adaar Love song did, however, it has been well received, reports NDTV.

In February, when the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from the said Malayalam film, was unveiled, it immediately went viral. Priya was an overnight sensation, picking up fans in neighbouring Pakistan too.

However, the said song and its picturisation ran into controversy as some Muslim organisations in Mumbai and Hyderabad found it offensive. The Malayalam song was originally written by PMA Jabbar (in the Mappilla tradition of north Kerala) to celebrate the relationship between Prophet Mohammad and his wife, Khadijah.

