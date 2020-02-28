Disha Patani denies being offered Ek Villain 2 with Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham

bollywood

Feb 28, 2020

Disha Patani is elated with the success of her latest release, Malang, which recently became the third film of 2020 to cross the Rs 50-crore mark at the box office and continues to maintain a steady run. “I’m very happy that the film has succeeded and people are liking it. We all have worked really hard. At the end of the day, we want people to go to the theatres and come out really happy,” she tells Hindustan Times in an interview.

Soon after the release of Malang, Disha went to a single-screen theatre in Mumbai to gauge the reactions of the audience, and was pleasantly surprised to see them cheering for her. “I remember that when people saw the climax, they started clapping. I realised that people are now ready for stronger women characters and girls fighting on their own for justice. I felt really happy because we don’t really see that, especially single screen audiences clapping so much for girls. They were very happy with the end,” she says.

#Malang nears ₹ 60 cr... Remains steady on weekdays, despite limited showcasing at multiplexes + new films [#SMZS, #Bhoot]... [Week 3] Fri 75 lakhs, Sat 95 lakhs, Sun 1.20 cr, Mon 38 lakhs, Tue 38 lakhs, Wed 40 lakhs, Thu 42 lakhs. Total: ₹ 58.04 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 28, 2020

Malang saw Disha exploring her dark side, and the actor said that it was a conscious decision to experiment with a different role. “It will be very boring for us to keep doing the same roles. Once you play something, it stays with you for a very long time. A film almost takes a year, with everything - shoot, production and dubbing. It gets boring if you do similar roles so I always try looking for different roles and try to challenge myself as an artist,” she says.

Rumours were doing the rounds that Malang director Mohit Suri, who has been praising Disha all over town, signed her for his next – Ek Villain – as well. The film is a standalone sequel and will star Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham. However, she denies being approached for film and says, “There is no truth, as of now.”

Disha will be seen next on the big screen in Prabhudeva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, alongside Salman Khan. Last year, Disha had famously said that she might not get to work with Salman again because of their age difference (she is 26, while he is 54).

“I was misquoted. I did not say I won’t do a film with him. I said that I don’t know if I will get an opportunity again because he is such a major star that I don’t know if he would want to work with me again. I got very lucky, I guess. I am really thankful to him. He’s an amazing actor and of course, he is a superstar. He is as humble and as nice as the superstar aura surrounding him,” she says.

“Every day, I learn something from him. He is as passionate as he was 20-30 years back. He has great comic timing and I have not really done comedy till now. He likes to improvise and he keeps changing scenes and makes it so much more fun. It’s damn nice to learn all these things,” she adds.





