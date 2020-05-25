Disha Patani grooves to Beyonce’s beats, here’s how rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, his sister Krishna Shroff reacted

bollywood

Disha Patani occasionally shares videos from her at-home dance sessions on Instagram, and her latest post has got some interesting reactions from rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff. Her latest post shows her grooving to a Beyonce number.

Disha posted the video with a filter on Instagram and captioned it, “Beyonce vibes are on #savagechallenge.” Tiger Shroff reacted to it with several claps and fire emojis. Disha acknowledged his reaction with several hearts in the comments section.

The video garnered more than 2.6 million views in a few hours. Tiger’s sister Krishna also showered the video with see-no-evil emojis and a heart emoji. On the other hand, Disha’s sister Khushboo Patani commented, “Bravooo.” Actor Elli Avram also wrote, “This is Savage.” Singer Siddharth Mahadevan wrote, “Killed it Dishhh. Watching her live was just insane na?”

Many of her fans also showered the video with praise. A fan wrote, “Your moves like outstanding.” Another wrote, “This video gives heart attack to my eyes.”

Last week, Disha had praised Krishna for her fitness. Krishna took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself holding a puppy. In the image, she is seen in a black crop top and pants. She captioned the image: “Snug”. Disha took to the comments section and wrote: “So cute... Your core”

This is not the first time Disha and Krishna have expressed mutual admiration on social media. Recently, the two were seen exchanging compliments over a photograph posted by Disha.The actor had posted a photograph of herself in a black Dragon Ball-Z T-shirt, and Krishna had commented: “Your skin is freaking amazing. What you using.” To this, Disha replied: “Look who is talking, you’re flawless.”

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Malang, which also features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. She will next be seen in Radhe, starring Salman Khan.

