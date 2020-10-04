e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Disha Patani grooves to Tiger Shroff’s Unbelievable in viral video. Watch here

Disha Patani grooves to Tiger Shroff’s Unbelievable in viral video. Watch here

A video of Disha Patani having a blast grooving to rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s debut track Unbelievable is being widely shared online. Check it out here.

bollywood Updated: Oct 04, 2020 13:55 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Disha Patani in screengrabs from her video.
Disha Patani in screengrabs from her video.
         

A video of Disha Patani grooving to rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s debut single, Unbelievable, is being widely shared online. Disha has been offering regular encouragement to Tiger in his singing debut.

The video, originally posted by her on Instagram stories, shows her singing along to the song, playing with a pair of glasses as a prop. Disha had dropped heart-eyed emojis and a ‘woww’ in the comments section when Tiger had posted about the song.

 

In a separate Instagram story, Disha had shared the Unbelievable dance video, and had written, “Insaneee,” with a bunch of heart-eyes and fire emojis.

Tiger and Disha were spotted on a Sunday outing mid-September, after several weeks out of the limelight because of the coronavirus lockdown. Although they have never confirmed their relationship, speculation remains as strong as ever. Back in August 2019, taking part in a QnA session on Instagram, Tiger had said that he was not worthy of her. A user had asked: “Are you dating Disha?” Tiger had replied, “Meri aukaat nhi hai (I am not worthy of it).”

Also read: Tiger Shroff’s debut single Unbelievable makes it to Billboard global chart: ‘Didn’t in my wildest dreams even think about it’

Tiger expressed his disbelief at Unbelievable hitting the Billboard charts on Saturday. In a post, he wrote, “Didn’t in my wildest dreams even think about my debut single #unbelievable appearing on the billboard global charts. Only have my fans, supporters, and well wishers to thank. Thanks once again guys for the love appreciation for my humble attempt at this game. Lots of love. #TopTrillerGlobalChart #YouAreUnbelievable.”

Tiger, who was recently seen in Baaghi 3, has a Rambo remake in the pipeline, while Disha will appear opposite Salman Khan for the second time in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

