Disha Patani launches YouTube channel, shows fans ‘candid, raw, personal’ look at her glamorous life. Watch first vlog

bollywood

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 20:32 IST

After Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez, actor Disha Patani has also launched her YouTube channel. With the channel, Disha has promised her fans a ‘candid, raw and personal’ look at her life.

She took to Twitter on Friday and wrote, “Can’t wait to share my first YouTube video with all of you. I hope you all enjoy watching it as much as I did filming it. Have tried shooting it as candid, raw and personal. Amateur at it but showcasing my real self to all of you.”

Disha then shared her first video, which in four minutes introduces fans to what they can expect from her channel. The video shows her at gym, then at a dance class, and ends with her walking the ramp at the Lakme India Fashion Week.

Several Bollywood celebrities have started vlog-like channels on YouTube. Internationally, actor Will Smith has a massive following on the video platform, and often takes fans on a globe-trotting tour along with him.

Disha enjoys a huge social media following, with close to 25 million followers on Instagram and over 3.5 million followers on Twitter. She has appeared in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Baaghi 2. Her most recent screen appearance was in the Salman Khan-starrer, Bharat, in which she played a circus performer.

More recently, she has been making headlines for her relationship with Tiger Shroff. Even though it is widely believed that they are together, neither Disha nor Tiger has ever admitted to the relationship. In fact, Disha in an interview said that she has been trying to impress him for the longest time. She said, “He is too slow motion, man. I’m been trying to impress him and I keep telling him that. I have learnt gymnastics and I’ve done a film where I’m taking a flip through a fire ring. He’s still not impressed. What more can I do?”

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 20:31 IST