Disha Patani’s new magazine photos shoot in Israel looks gorgeous. See pics

Disha Patani’s new photo shoot for Travel + Leisure India’s October issue, which features at least eight shots of the actor, is somewhat remarkable. The magazine spread merges the worlds of fashion and travel. It manages to simultaneously transport you to unexpected (from its architecture to its attitude) Israel, while serving some high fashion looks.

The editorial celebrates the Baaghi 2 star’s beauty and charm, with most pictures featuring a mesmerizing Disha. The magazine cover is aptly titled “Disha Patani finds Inspiration in Isreal” and shows her wearing a floral Johanna Ortiz dress, while rocking a subtle smokey eye and her hair in loose waves, leaning on a table, with locals enjoying a session of playing cards behind her.

Another photo from the cover shoot is a close-up shot in which Disha is seen in front of a fruits shop at a local market. She is wearing a crimson silk dress from Paule Ka, dewy make-up and natural, beachy hair. All of the images were shot by Mumbai-based photographer Taras Taraporvala and styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai.

Follow along as Disha dazzles in glitzy gold-sequinned Amit Aggarwal, dressed-down August Getty Atelier, and a bold, floor-sweeping Rami Kadi on a whimsical cover shoot capturing the beauty of Israel:

Disha Patani’s last film, Baaghi 2 with actor Tiger Shroff, released in March. She will be seen in Bharat with actor Salman Khan, a film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. She plays a trapeze artist in the film that will span over five decades.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 17:01 IST