Doctor thanks Alia Bhatt for sending chocolates and snacks to health workers: ‘Much appreciated in these bitter times’

bollywood

Updated: May 18, 2020 15:50 IST

Alia Bhatt is spreading smiles and sweetness amid the coronavirus pandemic. She appears to have sent snacks and goodies to health care workers on the frontlines in the fight against Covid-19.

Dr Shripad Gangapurkar of KEM Hospital in Mumbai shared a picture of the gifts sent by Alia. It included a large bar of chocolate, a sweet bun, an apple drink and more snacks. It also had a note from Alia: “Thank you for all you are doing to keep the community healthy and safe. You are the real heroes.”

Thank you @aliaa08 for such a sweet surprise..much appreciated in these bitter times of pandemic..!! pic.twitter.com/6eBP1Czf9r — Dr. Shripad Gangapurkar (@Shripad97) May 17, 2020

Dr Gangapurkar wrote in his tweet, “Thank you @aliaa08 for such a sweet surprise..much appreciated in these bitter times of pandemic..!!” When asked what his tweet was about, he replied, “Aliaa sent Chocolates as a token of gratitude to all the doctors and health care workers out there fighting the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai.”

Alia’s fans loved her gifts for health workers. “Awww Thank you @aliaa08, Our highest appreciation for ur kindness, Proud fan love you ♥ #AliaBhatt from Philippines,” wrote one. “Wow we are Proud of Alia,” wrote another.

Alis is currently in lockdown with her boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor. On Sunday, she shared a new picture on Instagram from her at-home gym and mentioned that she was putting health and fitness first amid the lockdown.

Also read: When Karan Johar talked of ‘negativity’ on K3G sets as Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Kajol were distant with Hrithik Roshan

“60 days later -- stronger, fitter, better at burpees, much better at skips, much, much better at pushups, obsessed with running, super obsessed with eating right and waiting to get back onto the next challenge,” she wrote with her post. Alia also mentioned that she got a haircut by her “multi-talented” loved one. “Yes I cut my hair at home -- thanks to my multi-talented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop-chop,” Alia wrote on Instagram. It left her fans wondering if it’s Ranbir Kapoor who cut her hair.

Follow @htshowbiz for more