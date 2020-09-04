Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare trailer: Bhumi Pednekar, Konkona Sen Sharma refuse to play by the rules

bollywood

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 12:18 IST

Alankrita Srivastava could not have chosen a better setting than Greater Noida for her Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. Steeped in toxic patriarchy, it makes the rebellion of its two titular leads Dolly (Konkona Sen Sharma) and Kitty (Bhumi Pednekar) so much starker and, in fact, needed.

The film will debut on Netflix on September 18 and its trailer landed today. It shows the two leads as cousins who refuse to live by the rules that the society has written for them in stone and will ‘do whatever it takes to break the invisible shackles’.

Watch Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare trailer

Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the film has been written by Srivastava too. In a statement, Konkona said about her character, “Dolly’s life is one we see so often – a bickering wife who is not satisfied with her husband’s unambitious ways, the mother of two young boys who she barely understands, all while dreaming of a life of luxury that is far beyond her reach. While she believes herself to be quite the rebel, she is blissfully unaware of how deeply conditioned she is in certain ways.”

Bhumi plays Kitty, a small-town girl who is in the NCR to chase her dreams. She finds a job in a late-night hotlines. “With a head full of dreams and a carefree attitude, Kitty embarks on a new journey with her sister. She discovers herself and evolves as a person, all the while stumbling and tripping along the way, to finally understand what it really takes to make her dreams a reality,” she said.

The film also stars Kubbra Sait, Karan Kundra, Amol Parashar and Vikrant Massey. Speaking about her character, Sharma shares,