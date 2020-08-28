Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare: Konkona Sen Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar introduce their characters

bollywood

Bhumi Pednekar has shared a picture from her upcoming film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. It shows her as a paying guest at a rented accommodation.

Sharing the still on Instagram, Bhumi wrote, “Kajal aka Kitty,she is a dreamer... searching for her Chamakte Sitare Coming Soon !” Bhumi is seen in a blue jeans and colourful top, checking out her new rented room, which she shares with other girls.

Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava of Made in Heaven fame, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare also stars Konkana Sen Sharma as the other female lead. Konkona also took to Twitter to introduce her character from the film. Sharing a film still featuring her, she wrote, “What does it feel like to live a perfect life in your own messed up bubble? Dolly should know a thing or two about that. Our new film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare. Coming Soon on @NetflixIndia.”

What does it feel like to live a perfect life in your own messed up bubble? Dolly should know a thing or two about that.

Our new film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare.

Coming Soon on @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/dFEYkH5XMR — Konkona Sensharma (@konkonas) August 28, 2020

The film is about two cousins (Konkona and Bhumi), who, through their love-hate relationship, help each other to find freedom. Actors Vikrant Massey, Kubbra Sait and Amol Parashar also have pivotal roles in the movie. The film is headed for a release on Netflix in September.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, the film had its world premiere last year at the Busan International Film Festival and was also part of Glasgow Film Festival’s Women’s Day line-up. It was scheduled to be the opening film at the UK Asia Film Festival but due to Covid-19, the screening got cancelled. The makers of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare were eyeing a theatrical release in May this year but had to opt for a digital release as cinema halls across the country stay close due to coronavirus pandemic.

