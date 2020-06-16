Don’t let success or failure get to you, says Saiyami Kher
Actor Saiyami Kher is basking in the success of her two projects- a web show, Special Ops, and Anurag Kashyap’s film Choked.bollywood Updated: Jun 16, 2020 16:36 IST
After her Hindi film debut in Rakesh Omprakash Mehra’s film Mirzya (2016), Saiyami Kher made a foray into Telugu and Marathi film with great success. During the lockdown, she had not one but two releases including the web series, Special Ops and later, the Anurag Kashyap directorial Choked that got a positive response. The actor, who has been in Nashik, with her family since 89 days now, says she couldn’t be happier.
Kher says, “It has been overwhelming to see the response for my work. I have got so many messages and since the last four years, I didn’t know what it means to receive praise. It was new and wonderful and I am thankful for all the love. Whether it is an ensemble role or a lead role, when you are appreciated for your work, it always feels great. I was living with Anurag sir’s film for three years since he offered it to me and I was waiting for people to see it. It is quite closer to my heart. And when my idol Sachin (Tendulkar, cricketer) posted about the film and so, I was grinning for three days (laughs). It has been quite an exciting time as a lot of filmmakers have reached out and liked my work.”
View this post on Instagram
The last 3 months I have been fortunate to be in Nasik. I have been very lucky to have 300 meters around our house where I run. It’s been monotonous & mentally very difficult to run round the same loop for 90 days but I have tried to take it up as a challenge. What I have been able to work on, is my core and basic strength which I used to always ignore out of laziness. So these 3 months have made me stronger which is going to help me get faster & avoid injuries. I have followed this workout 2 times a week and gradually increased and improved on my repetitions and mixed up different core exercises . *Strength* 300 squats (30x10) 200 lunges (20x10) 100 push ups (10x10) . *Core* 4/5 SETS 90 sec plank 30 full sit ups 30 leg lifts 30 in and outs 30 bicycle 30 obliques . Thanks to @arjunsaraswat @itsnishay @ajinkyarahane the days I’m feeling lazy I have had them for company on FaceTime to do this together. Find a friend it always helps! And of course I have had my coach Raju (my peacock buddy & coach) always there with me and looking over me. I really miss the long runs to NCPA, Bandstand and the slopes of Pali Hill. But I do hope after this forced break when I’m back to Bombay it’s cleaner and the air is fresher so I have Raju with me even when I train there! Until then stay safe and find ways to keep fit! . #hometeam #homeworkout #fitness #fitnessjourney #fitgirl #adidas @adidasrunners @adidas
After the dismal performance of her debut film, ask her if she feels has arrived and she says, “Be it the criticism that I received back then or the praise coming my way now, I take both with a pinch of salt. Success and failure is a part of the industry. Something works and others don’t and to maintain your sanity, you should not let success or failure get to you. I just hope people remember my good work and I get more exciting roles.”
View this post on Instagram
In 2017 after @anuragkashyap10 offered me choked, Not many believed I could become Sarita. Our writer, @misterbistar (who’s an absolute warrior) and the most amazing @prashant316 (costume head) put together Sarita’s look. And that’s how I started finding Sarita. Alyosh, my buddy was kind enough to play my son. And then @kusshssinha, a very dear friend and a really good photograher shot us. This exercise gave me a sense of who Sarita is and more importantly gave Anurag and me the confidence that I could do this. Every film and project has a lot that goes behind it. But this particular one I am really thankfully to the ones who believed in me. And made me believe in myself again.
She adds that it is disappointing when your work isn’t liked as you have put in a lot of effort. “But cinema is a personal experience for many as they connect with it or not. It can be hurtful but I am thankful to have people around me who remind me that I started acting because I enjoyed it. Success and failure is a by product of my work. They tell me not to get affected by either as it will affect my work and if I continue to do what I enjoy, then it will work out,” says the actor who will be seen in a Telugu film next.