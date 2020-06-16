Don’t let success or failure get to you, says Saiyami Kher

bollywood

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 16:36 IST

After her Hindi film debut in Rakesh Omprakash Mehra’s film Mirzya (2016), Saiyami Kher made a foray into Telugu and Marathi film with great success. During the lockdown, she had not one but two releases including the web series, Special Ops and later, the Anurag Kashyap directorial Choked that got a positive response. The actor, who has been in Nashik, with her family since 89 days now, says she couldn’t be happier.

Kher says, “It has been overwhelming to see the response for my work. I have got so many messages and since the last four years, I didn’t know what it means to receive praise. It was new and wonderful and I am thankful for all the love. Whether it is an ensemble role or a lead role, when you are appreciated for your work, it always feels great. I was living with Anurag sir’s film for three years since he offered it to me and I was waiting for people to see it. It is quite closer to my heart. And when my idol Sachin (Tendulkar, cricketer) posted about the film and so, I was grinning for three days (laughs). It has been quite an exciting time as a lot of filmmakers have reached out and liked my work.”

After the dismal performance of her debut film, ask her if she feels has arrived and she says, “Be it the criticism that I received back then or the praise coming my way now, I take both with a pinch of salt. Success and failure is a part of the industry. Something works and others don’t and to maintain your sanity, you should not let success or failure get to you. I just hope people remember my good work and I get more exciting roles.”

She adds that it is disappointing when your work isn’t liked as you have put in a lot of effort. “But cinema is a personal experience for many as they connect with it or not. It can be hurtful but I am thankful to have people around me who remind me that I started acting because I enjoyed it. Success and failure is a by product of my work. They tell me not to get affected by either as it will affect my work and if I continue to do what I enjoy, then it will work out,” says the actor who will be seen in a Telugu film next.