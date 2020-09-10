e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Don’t make it a conversation over chai-biscuit: Sumeet Vyas on SSR death investigation

Actor Sumeet Vyas talks about the SSR death investigation, Bollywood being a soft target and why we “should not contribute to the gossip.”

bollywood Updated: Sep 10, 2020 15:50 IST
Kavita Awaasthi
Mumbai
The Permanent Roommates actor feels that the film industry has always been a soft target.
An unfortunate and melodramatic representation of an ongoing CBI investigation.With their narrative it looks like we don’t need no judiciary or investigating agencies in India. Between news channel’s and WhatsApp groups most cases can be resolved.#pathetic,” actor Sumeet Vyas posted this on Twitter a few days ago, when the dramatized version of Rhea Chakraborty’s interrogation was being aired on a news channel.  

Appalled at the media trial and how things unfolded since the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Vyas says, “The matter is subjudice and the biggest agencies in the country are investigating it. We shouldn’t try to solve the case on What’s app or Twitter. It requires expertise and not opinions. I knew Sushant when he came to Mumbai. He is gone now and someone else’s life is at stake too. And neither situation is pleasant. Let’s not make it a conversation over chai-biscuit. Let’s not gossip about the accused or the victim.”  

The Permanent Roommates actor, who has made a name for himself in films and on OTT, is also sad that Bollywood’s image is being maligned by accusation and he feels that the film industry has always been a soft target. “It is easier to blame Bollywood for someone smoking, drinking or having any of the vices. In every film or show, we show that good wins over evil and truth triumphs, so if films are blamed for all the wrong deeds, why doesn’t Bollywood get credit for all the good deeds in society? Credit toh dete nahin hai, par aisi taisi karna aa jaate hain,” he says.

