Don’t stop chasing your Bollywood dreams: Actors’ advise for outsiders eyeing a career in films

bollywood

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 19:32 IST

In the past few months the Hindi film industry has come under the scanner for all the wrong reasons. From scathing accusations about nepotism, groupism to it being called a not so welcoming place for outsiders topped with the whole drug nexus investigations, the reputation of Bollywood has taken quite a beating.

However, some members of the film industry advise newcomers to not be disillusioned by all the debates and urge them to continue following their dream to be a part of Bollywood. Here’s what they have to say.

Actor Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon: Honestly, at the moment, I also believe that besides the fact, there’s massive trolling on social media, there are a lot of people who’re also seeing through it. People are very smart, too, they’re intelligent and know what is actually fake, and coming out as the truth, and what is mass hysteria as well. That I’ll leave to their own good judgment and sense, to make a call if they want to believe it or not, or see through what are cooked up stories or not.

Actor Nimrat Kaur, who is best known for films such as The Lunchbox and Airlift.

Nimrat Kaur: I hope that there are young actors in all parts of the country, waiting to come to Bollywood and realise their dream. They shouldn’t be disheartened by it at all. They still should come and make a name for themselves, just like I did back in the day, nearly a decade ago. I don’t want them to feel discouraged or disillusioned or their parents to be that way. There’s a lot more to everything than what meets the eye, and I just feel like everybody should be patient.

Actor Vivek Oberoi ( Photo By Manoj Verma/ Hindustan Times) )

Vivek Oberoi: Bollywood has its flaws and they’ve come out, but it doesn’t mean it’s this big bad world. It’s a place that gave me opportunities despite many obstacles and see, I’m still around and doing good work. Not just that, I’m also creating opportunities for others and doing my bit to make young actors believe that the film industry is a place where you can shine and be successful. So keep following your dreams.

Actor Rahul Dev

Rahul Dev: I don’t get all this generalisation. Sab bure log hai, aisa nahi hota hai. People who’re peddling this narrative are doing a huge disservice to the young people, who’re going to be a the future of this film industry. It hurts me to see the kind of language being used against Bollywood. I’d like to say that this is a very safe and happy workplace. Be patient and work hard, those are the two things which will guarantee success.

Yesteryear actor Asha Parekh

Asha Parekh: I refuse to believe this industry is a bad place and it feels sad to see the kind of image that’s being portrayed to the outer world. For years, this industry has been entertaining generations, it can’t suddenly turn into the worst place. Please don’t let all these discussions affect your desire to be a part of this world. Avoid all the negativity, work hard and never lose your focus, the industry has much more to offer.

Actor Moushumi Chatterjee ( Prodip Guha )

Moushumi Chatterjee: Show me one industry which is devoid of issues. The film industry is not out of this world. So, yes, a lot of bad exists along with much more goodness and opportunities that the industry has to offer. Over the years, it has not just entertained, but has also provided employment to generations. I don’t agree with all that’s being said and would urge everyone to not let this affect them. If you have it in you, and the tenacity to be at it, you’ll achieve success. If you don’t want to do certain things, take a stand, no one can force or stop you from achieving your dreams if you work hard.

Actor Radhika Madan did TV before her Bollywood stint.

Radhika Madan: It’s wrong to believe that this isn’t the right place to work. You can’t judge a place from outside, you need to step in and figure out how things work here. To those who’re dreaming of being a part of Bollywood, , I’d say keep chasing your dream and choose the right company. I’m also a part of the industry and have had a wonderful experience till now. The moment you feel something isn’t right, avoid that path and those people, have patience, keep working and try to find the good and see how things work in your favour.