Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa tests positive for Covid-19

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 14:45 IST

Raaj Shaandilyaa, the director of last year’s superhit film Dream Girl, has tested positive for Covid-19. The filmmaker is currently in home quarantine.

Raaj confirmed the diagnosis to The Times of India. He said he started getting the symptoms a week ago. “It all began 7 days back when I developed fever that did not go down. Finally, I got myself tested for Coronavirus,” he said, adding, “I have quarantined myself at home.”

While Dream Girl marked Raaj’s debut as a director, he has also worked on other films such as Jabariya Jodi and Freaky Ali as the dialogue writer.

Raaj may collaborate with actor Varun Dhawan for a comedy. He said he was supposed to give a final narration to Varun for their upcoming film, but the discussions have been put on hold due to the lockdown. “The script is ready. The final narration was to happen with Varun in March, but then lockdown happened.

“I am writing a script and it will be with Ayushmann. It is not a sequel of ‘Dream Girl’. The writing is almost done. I have told Ayushmann I am writing something for him and he said, ‘Let me know’. “This will be an entertaining massy commercial film with a social message,” Raaj told PTI in May.

He raked up controversy after he shared a distasteful comment on Swara Bhasker. “Sasti cheezo pe dhyan na dein. ‘Swara Bhaskar’ se mehenga ‘Dainik Bhaskar’ bikta hai (Do not pay attention to cheap items. Dainik Bhaskar is sold at a higher price than Swara Bhaskar),” he had written in a Facebook post. Swara had called him out saying he shouldn’t come to her offering film roles from now on. He later apologised to her.

Earlier this week, actor Arjun Kapoor and his girlfriend Malaika Arora were also diagnosed with Covid-19. Arjun issued a statement on Sunday and said that he is asymptomatic and “will be under home quarantine”. Malaika, requesting people to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic, added,” I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support.”

