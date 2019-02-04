Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga box office day 3: Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor’s film shows growth, makes Rs 13 cr

Sonam Kapoor’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga had a slow opening at the box office and showed little growth during the weekend. After opening at Rs 3.30 crore on Friday, the film collected Rs 4.65 crore and Rs 5.58 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, which takes its total to Rs 13.53 crore.

Sharing the weekend box office figures of the film, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga finds limited patronage... Plexes of select metros witnessed growth over the weekend, but the overall total is low... Weekdays crucial... Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 4.65 cr, Sun 5.58 cr. Total: ₹ 13.53 cr. India biz. #ELKDTAL.”

The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in prominent roles. This is also Sonam and Anil’s first film together. They play a father-daughter duo in the film. Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is the story of a girl called Sweety, who is in a same-sex relationship but is unable to share her real identity with her family. She confides in a friend, played by Rajkummar Rao. South star Regina Cassandra plays her love interest in the film.

The film’s title is inspired by the title song from Anil’s 1994 film 1942: A Love Story. The title song of the film has been recreated by lyricst Gurpreet Saini and singers Darshan Raval and Rochak Kohli. Another song Ishq Mitha is the recreated version of the popular Punjabi number from the ‘90s, featuring Malaika Arora and Jas Arora.

