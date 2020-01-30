Ekta Kapoor teams up with Bushan Kumar for Ek Villain sequel, film to release on Jan 2021

bollywood

Ekta Kapoor has joined hands with producer Bhushan Kumar for the production of the second instalment of the 2014 blockbuster Ek Villain, which will be helmed by the original director, Mohit Suri. The film is set to release on January 8, 2021.

T-Series and Balaji Telefilms will jointly produce the film which goes on floors in the second half of the year. Speaking about the collaboration, Ekta said in a press statement, “It is always exciting to work with like-minded individuals and people who share the same passion as you. As producers, we’re always looking to enhance the experience and entertainment quotient for audiences and the collaboration with Bhushan & T-Series will help us create just that. This association is indeed a mark of a new beginning.”

“Ekta and I have previously worked together for the music of her films. I am glad that we are joining hands to produce meaningful cinema and bring to our audiences diverse content. It will be a powerful collaboration and I am hoping we bring to screen some path breaking stories,” Bhushan added.

Released in 2014, Ek Villain: There’s One in Every Love Story, the film had Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra in lead roles while Riteish Deshmukh portrayed the role of the crazy villain. Riteish was widely appreciated for his act in the film that also featured KRK in an interesting role.

Earlier this month, it was reported that John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur will be pitted against each other. “It is essentially villain versus villain. Both Adi and John are playing negative characters. We are going to push the bar further with Villain 2,” Mohit Suri had said.

He added, “Ekta and I were looking to create a whole franchise on villains. Shraddha (leading lady of Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain), Sidharth and Riteish (Ek Villain co-stars) have been a part of my biggest films and I love them, but this is a different story, with new characters that refer to the older ones.”

