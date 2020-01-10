Ek Villain sequel will pit John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur in a ‘villain vs villain’ tale

bollywood

Director Mohit Suri, who is prepping for the release of his next film Malang, has already moved on to his next work, a sequel of his 2014 hit Ek Villain. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, his sequel will star John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur as villains, not heroes.

Speaking about the need for a fresh cast and how his film isn’t a direct sequel, he told the publication, “Ekta and I were looking to create a whole franchise on villains. Shraddha (leading lady of Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain), Sidharth and Riteish (Ek Villain co-stars) have been a part of my biggest films and I love them, but this is a different story, with new characters that refer to the older ones.”

Ek Villain was about a conflict between hero and a villain, but Ek Villain 2, will essentially be about two villains. “It is essentially villain versus villain. Both Adi and John are playing negative characters.”

He said he took a call to cast Aditya after watching the actor in his own upcoming directorial, Malang. “We are going to push the bar further with Villain 2.” About casting John as Aditya’s adversary, he said, “I was an assistant on John’s first film and we have been trying to work with each other for a while. This script proved to be a great platform for two of us to come together and I am excited about it. We start rolling in June.”

Apart from being Ek Villain being a ‘revenge drama’, it also had a strong romantic angle and is remembered for its songs. Speaking about that film’s music and any attempt to bring back one of its songs, he said, “I haven’t decided yet, but if I want to, I would recreate Galliyan.”

He also spoke about the female leads in the film, adding that one of them could even be a villain herself, much like in Gone Girl. He added that the makers are looking for an A-list female actor and that some of actors they have considered are “are not looking at themselves in this (narrative) space and I respect that. There are two girls in the film. One of them is pretty much a villain as well. It’s a Gone Girl-lish zone and I have to get casting right.”

Mohit’s idea of taking a franchise forward is different. Taking about his film Aashiqui 2, he explained how it was a completely different film from the first film. He said, “Aashiqui 2 was also a part of a series but a completely different film. While it was being shot, a senior person asked me to recreate ‘Dheere Dheere’ from Aashiqui as one can’t make a sequel without mentioning this song.” It later dawned on Mohit that he had to create music for today’s generation. He added, “So, I believe sequels should work as independent films, too.”

