Esha Gupta accuses Delhi restaurateur of inappropriate behaviour, identifies him on Twitter, Instagram

Actor Esha Gupta has accused a Delhi restaurateur of inappropriate behaviour. Esha took to social media to share videos and screenshots of text conversations, in which she had tried to identify the alleged culprit.

The actor was out for dinner with friends and complained that a stranger was staring at her. She wrote in an Instagram story, ‘this guy was literally raping me with his eyes.’ She continued, “He was requested to behave thrice and then leave..then eventually 2 guards had to be around me..even the security cam can confirm this..who is this ‘future rapist.’”

It’s not about being a celeb. What a normal girl has to go through? How can a man be above the law. I was having dinner. He came much later n took the table opp us. Why is it ok for men to think it is okay — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 6, 2019

You’re a scum.. Women shouldn’t feel safe anywhere. Or you men think you above the law? https://t.co/SMCoEmAchc — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 6, 2019

Esha also shared a long video of the alleged harasser, and later identified him with the help of social media. She shared screenshots of Instagram conversations, in which others had identified him as well. The videos show the man in question being confronted by a few others, after which he takes a seat, mere feet away from Esha. She also confronted people who were questioning her motivations, and wondering if her accusations could be believed.

Not just Instagram, she took to Twitter to share about her ordeal as well. She wrote, “Some people are so rude, it’s like they were never taught how to act with strangers.. some of y’all need lessons on manners.” She continued, “If a woman like me can feel violated and unsafe in the county, then idk what girls around feel. Even with two securities around I felt getting raped,” and added that the alleged harasser, ‘deserves to rot’.

Esha most recently appeared in One Day: Justice Delivered, starring Anupam Kher. She has previously appeared in films such as Jannat, Rustom, Total Dhamaal.

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 19:56 IST