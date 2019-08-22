Esha Gupta meets with an accident, tweets pic of culprit’s car to Mumbai Police

bollywood

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 13:52 IST

Actor Esha Gupta met with a car accident in Mumbai on Wednesday. The accident wasn’t serious in nature and the actor took prompt action to get even with the culprit.

On Wednesday, she posted a picture of a car (with details on the car number plate) and tagged Mumbai Police. She wrote: “Need help, this car banged my car badly today outside Lilavati hospital @MumbaiPolice please help.” It was a silver-coloured car which had hit her car from behind, close to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Mumbai Police was quick to reply and wrote back, “We have followed you. Please share your contact details on DM.” Looks like, Esha was happy will the action taken by police. Without qualifying the nature of the help given, she wrote: “Thank you so so much @MumbaiPolice you’ve been so prompt n helpful.”

Need help, this car banged my car badly today outside Lilavati hospital @MumbaiPolice please help pic.twitter.com/J7En0rbke4 — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) August 21, 2019

Thank you so so much @MumbaiPolice you’ve been so prompt n helpful 🙏🏽 — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) August 21, 2019

According to a report of Times Of India, the actor had put up a picture of herself on a hospital bed, and had written: “All is well in my homeland.. when youre a big baller guess it’s universes sign to tell you to pause, cus there is something even bigger coming.. wanna say a big thank you to my GBF @pratapsimon for being there for me. And my other bbay family for stressing out. Thank you all for your love, shall recover soon... (ps to y’all, leys plan the weekend) and @hautenehagupta please stress me I love you also make it look less serious no?” Perhaps, it was an Instagram story as it has since gone from her page.

Esha was back on track and posted several pictures before and after walking the ramp at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week. She posted a bunch of pictures as she walked the ramp for fashion designer Pallavi Mohan.

Wearing a grey shimmery outfit and hair done in a high pony tail, Esha was a picture of grace and poise. Esha was last seen in Badshaho.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 13:50 IST