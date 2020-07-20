Even if it took long, I am glad that today people recognise me: Gajraj Rao

bollywood

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 02:23 IST

The Badhaai Ho (2018) actor Gajraj Rao feels fortunate to have “the privilege of choice when it comes to zeroing on a future project”. “I have reached a certain stage in my career that I might not have to take up any project purely for the income, if I’m not satisfied with it,” he says. Staying at home during the last three months were “a bit tough initially”, but he says these are extraordinary circumstances and we are all in this together.

The actor has been discussing a few interesting scripts, which should go “on the floors in the next few months”, “But it all depends on when the pandemic eases out. However, my priority will be completing the shoot of Maidaan, whenever the team is ready to shoot. We can only hope for the best in this uncertainty, and follow the necessary precautions at all times,” says Rao.

He is also looking forward to the release of a film Lootcase that co-stars Kunal Kemmu and Rasika Duggal. It is a special project for him as it has been directed by his colleague from advertising, Rajesh Krishnan. He says, “My character has shades of grey and it was an interesting and fulfilling experience playing the part. Due to the good rapport with most of the cast, the chemistry shows in the scenes, especially with brilliant actors like Vijay Raaz and Ranvir Shorey.”

There have been conversations about character actors and second leads not getting enough importance in films or during promotions. Ask Rao, about the same and he says, “In any wedding, the spotlight is always on the bride and groom. It is indeed true that sometimes some actors do not get their due, but I always try and seek inspiration from these stories and work harder in my performances. If your performance has that spark, people will definitely notice and remember you. It doesn’t matter how long it has taken, what matters is the recognition from the audience for my work and the effort that has gone into it. Even if it took long, I am glad that today people recognise me”

He continues, “The love and appreciation I got for Badhaai Ho (2018) was almost surreal, but if I do not keep improving upon my craft and churn out better performances, I’m bound to be forgotten. I won’t have any reasons to complain either. I have to stay grounded and keep toiling everyday, so that my craft becomes better, and there are no two ways about it. Sincerity will always shine through. Tareefon se ghar nahin chalta, mehnat se chalta hai.”