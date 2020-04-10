e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Even Katrina Kaif and sister Isabelle don't know what they've cooked in new pic. Can you figure it out?

Even Katrina Kaif and sister Isabelle don’t know what they’ve cooked in new pic. Can you figure it out?

Actor Katrina Kaif and her sister Isabelle have been experimenting with cooking, but can’t figure out what they’ve made.

bollywood Updated: Apr 10, 2020 18:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Katrina Kaif poses with sister Isabelle in the kitchen.
Katrina Kaif poses with sister Isabelle in the kitchen.
         

Actor Katrina Kaif and her sister Isabelle are experimenting in the kitchen. Katrina on Friday shared a new Instagram post of herself and Isabelle, cooking a mysterious dish.

“We’re not sure what it is either .... we ll let u know when we do,” she wrote in the caption. Katrina’s post has one video and one picture. The video shows the sisters cooking something that looks like a pancake. The picture shows Katrina and Isabelle, all dressed up for their cooking session in matching aprons. Katrina is even wearing a chef’s hat.

 

Even her fans were confused as to what they were cooking. “Plain dosa,” wrote one. “Pancake,” wrote another. Katrina’s post has been ‘liked’ almost 50,000 times in less than 10 minutes.

Previously, the actor had shared a sun-kissed selfie with Isabelle. Before that, she’d shared a video of herself, sweeping the floor of her home, being recorded by Isabelle.

Also read: Katrina Kaif sweeps floors as sister Isabelle gives commentary: ‘This is seriously good exercise by the way’

Katrina’s upcoming film, Sooryavanshi, was supposed to release in March, but has been indefinitely pushed because of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. She is among the many actors who have contributed towards the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund. She wrote in a social media statement, “I pledge to donate to the PM CARES Fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund Maharashtra. Heartbreaking to see the hardship and suffering this pandemic has unleashed in the world.”

