Fan asks Ileana D’Cruz how to handle his fiancee on her period. Here’s the actor’s reply

bollywood

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 09:35 IST

A fan had quite a peculiar query for actor Ileana D’Cruz but she helped him with a great advice nonetheless.

On Wednesday, Ileana had shared a meme about women and how they behave during their period. A classic Will Ferrell meme shows him dazed and confused and in his many moods while the text talked about how women want cuddles and also want to be left alone when on period.

A fan messaged Ileana, seeking her help, after seeing the meme. “Help me handle such situations all with my fiance. I don’t want to hurt her in this times,” he wrote. Ileana replied, “Approach with caution. Be prepared to either be giving her an insane amount of cuddles or not be anywhere near her vicinity. If she starts to growl, throw chocolate at her. And run away.”

Ileana is also at home in lockdown and has been sharing throwback pictures for her fans. She misses her favourite food and restaurants, holidays at the beach and attending film festivals. On Earth Day, she shared a picture of herself relaxing at the beach. “Grateful, always. #earthday,” she wrote.

Ileana will next be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Ajay Devgn’s production The Big Bull, a film reportedly based on India’s biggest securities scams of 1992. The Big Bull is slated to hit theatres on October 23.

It was reported earlier this year that Ileana had split from photographer boyfriend Andrew Kneebone, whom she had referred to as her ‘hubby’ in the past, but never overtly acknowledged to being in a relationship with. Ileana had erased most pictures of Andrew from her Instagram.

