Fan names a star after Sushant Singh Rajput, says ‘shine brightest among the stars you so genuinely admire’

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 14:44 IST

A fan of Sushant Singh Rajput named a star after him and registered it with an international star registry. The fan, Raksha, tweeted the certificate of registration, saying she did it as the actor was an avid star gazer. It was a gesture by Sushant’s fan and will not be used for any official purpose. The actor was interested in celestial studies and also owned a telescope.

The certificate says, “Let it be known to all that the star residing at the astronomically verified position of RA 22.121 and Declination -10.14 is hereby named for June 25th 2020 as SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT . The name is permanently filed in the Registry’s vault and copyrighted with The Star Register with all rights and privileges attended thereto.”

The Star Registry is an Illinois based company that allows people to pay money in return for a certificate that names a star as per their wish and mentions the coordinates for the star. Star Registry charges $48 for a star, as per a Wired report.

Raksha tweeted, “Sushant had always been so fond of the stars & thus i found it quite fitting to name one after him. i shall forever be blessed to have witnessed such a beautiful & profound soul. may you continue to shine brightest! itsSSR #sushantsinghrajput #sushantinourheartsforever. despite being so late in appreciating his value, sushant has positively impacted my life in innumberable ways. he was an absolute gem; far too pure & precious for this dark world. i definitely would have loved to see you excitedly locate your star through that telescope of yours!”

sushant had always been so fond of the stars & thus i found it quite fitting to name one after him. 💫 i shall forever be blessed to have witnessed such a beautiful & profound soul. may you continue to shine brightest! 💛@itsSSR#sushantsinghrajput #sushantinourheartsforever pic.twitter.com/c92u9yz1Sg — raksha ♡ (@xAngelWingz) June 29, 2020

despite being so late in appreciating his value, sushant has positively impacted my life in innumberable ways. he was an absolute gem; far too pure & precious for this dark world. i definitely would have loved to see you excitedly locate your star through that telescope of yours! pic.twitter.com/YL5he7OnIE — raksha ♡ (@xAngelWingz) June 29, 2020

The message at the bottom of the certificate reads, “Sushant Singh Ruput. Although you will be missed dearly. you shall forever be celebrated and cherished for eras to come. Your gleaming eyes reflected the entire cosmos within them and your exuberant smile radiated incessant light and warmth throughout this dark. desolate world. Your inspiring journey of single-handedly transforming your profound aspirations into a reality through your unfaltering earnesty. persistency and ambition shall forever resonate with us all. Your endearing sincerity. simple desire to be wholeheartedly loved and perpetual quest to attain a permanent slate of happiness shall not go unheard any longer. We all hope to continue your unparalleled legacy by embarking upon the indefinite process of consistently evolving. Although short lived. thank you so much for blessing our lives with your enlightening presence. We love you to the moon and beyond! May your beautiful soul rest in peace \1/4and may you continue to shine brightest among the stars you so genuinely admire.”

Sushant died June 14 and one of his last films, Dil Bechara will soon release online. The trailer of the film is slated to land on Monday.

