e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Fan shares video as he worships Sonu Sood in his temple at home, see actor’s humble response

Fan shares video as he worships Sonu Sood in his temple at home, see actor’s humble response

Sonu Sood had a humble response to a video of a fan worshipping him. The actor said that his place is not at the altar but in the hearts of people.

bollywood Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 14:26 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sonu Sood responded to a video of a fan worshipping him.
Sonu Sood responded to a video of a fan worshipping him.
         

Sonu Sood, who has been at the forefront of humanitarian efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic, is a Messiah to hundreds of thousands of people. One fan exalted him to the status of a God and shared a video of himself praying to the actor.

A humbled Sonu said that his place is in the hearts of people and not at the altar. “Meri jagah yahaan nahi… Sirf aapke dilon mein honi chahiye (My place is not here… I should have a place in your hearts),” he tweeted in response to the fan.

 

On Monday, Sonu was appointed as the Punjab state icon by the Election Commission of India. Reacting to the news, he tweeted, “...It’s been an honour that cannot be expressed in words. Humbled.”

Also see: Ibrahim Ali Khan shares relatable post-Diwali struggle, fans gush over his dapper photoshoot

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Sonu said that he does not think of himself as a ‘national hero’, as he is just doing his bit. “I don’t know how to react because I don’t think I am a national hero. It started very simply with me being worried about the plight of all the migrants, who were unable to reach their homes. I am touched by the outpouring of love and blessings for me but I just think that I am doing my bit and everyone should do it. It is easy to appreciate me or my mission but I urge others to do the same,” he said.

In August, Sonu revealed that he receives thousands of requests on various platforms every day, and it is ‘humanly impossible to reach out to everyone’. He wrote on Twitter, “1137. mails 19000. fb messages 4812. Insta messages, 6741. twitter messages, Today’s HELP messages. On an average these are the number of requests I get for HELP. It is humanly impossible to reach out to everyone. I still try my best. Apologies if I missed your message.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Pak’s dossier on India is a gamble. 4 reasons why Imran Khan took the risk
Pak’s dossier on India is a gamble. 4 reasons why Imran Khan took the risk
Madhya Pradesh to table bill against ‘forced and fraudulent inter-religious marriages’
Madhya Pradesh to table bill against ‘forced and fraudulent inter-religious marriages’
RJD leader who criticised Rahul Gandhi has a theory why Sushil Modi isn’t Dy CM
RJD leader who criticised Rahul Gandhi has a theory why Sushil Modi isn’t Dy CM
Congress panel meeting today to discuss organisational matters
Congress panel meeting today to discuss organisational matters
Delhi may shut markets emerging as Covid-19 hotspots: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi may shut markets emerging as Covid-19 hotspots: Arvind Kejriwal
‘Sena will come wielding sword of Hindutva when country calls’: Raut
‘Sena will come wielding sword of Hindutva when country calls’: Raut
24 hours in the ICU: Fighting for an open bed in Covid-19 hit French town
24 hours in the ICU: Fighting for an open bed in Covid-19 hit French town
Register now for the 18th edition of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit
Register now for the 18th edition of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In