Fans use hilarious Luka Chuppi trailer memes to school Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul about Sachin Tendulkar
The trailer of Luka Chuppi, starring Karthik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, has inspired a whole series of memes online. Watch them all here.bollywood Updated: Jan 25, 2019 12:27 IST
The first trailer of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi has come up for much praise since its release. The freshness of the pair, the quirkiness of a live-in relationship set in the small-town milieu.
Kartik, as we know, is hot property since the success of his last film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which was among last year’s Rs 100 crore films. And while Kriti hasn’t been seen a film since 2017’s Bareilly Ki Barfi, she certainly has a strong fan following. Over the trailer gives us the flavour of Ayushmann Khurrana kind of film, the latest being Badhaai Ho.
Also read: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon’s live-in experience promises major laughs as the Luka Chuppi trailer shows
However, the film has inspired a series of memes, thanks to all the funny and quirky dialogues it has, many of them by the film’s interesting supporting cast including Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Alka Amin (Ayushmann’s mom in Dum Laga Ke Haisha). The memes are around a number of themes: shauch (open toilet), boss and employee relationship, parents wanting their kids to study either engineering or medicine, etc.
Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Luka Chuppi, the film is expected to release in March this year.
Trailer Out.#LukaChuppi #LukaChuppiTrailer pic.twitter.com/wqgzaTkhge— MemeWood (@Memewood009) January 24, 2019
How parents convince their kids to take engineering or medical #LukaChuppiTrailer #LukaChuppi pic.twitter.com/jw3QjeXBOc— __bb_ke_memes__ (@___bhushannnnn) January 24, 2019
Whenever a guy makes video on TikTok.— Anshul Mahajan (@2794_anshul) January 24, 2019
People:#LukaChuppiTrailer pic.twitter.com/HgRFzuuOkr
#LukaChuppiTrailer#LukaChuppi— Aman Jain #NamoAgain (@amanjainlodha) January 25, 2019
Mom : La vo Jio Tv par Aastha Channel lga de to
Me : pic.twitter.com/qIbLNXHg4C
When .@vidya_balan sees some one doing KhuleMeBaithKarShauch.#SwacchBharatMission #LukaChuppi @TheAaryanKartik @kritisanon pic.twitter.com/BRga24ZvMt— GyaniChacha (@GyaniChacha) January 25, 2019
When boss tries to become over friendly with me... 😜🤣😂#LukkaChuppiTrailer #LukaChuppi #lukachuppi @TheAaryanKartik pic.twitter.com/nrtorGqA85— RJ Pinky (@RJPINKY_RED) January 24, 2019
When your all friends are either married or in a relationship— Jaise_taise (@Jaise_Taise) January 24, 2019
You:#LukkaChuppiTrailer #LukaChuppi pic.twitter.com/BFQdQPkRq0
#LukaChuppiTrailer #LukkaChuppi #LukaChuppi— Dewang Khandelwal (@DewangKhandelw2) January 24, 2019
When two people are fighting brutally but a random guy peeps from nowhere and tries to stop them..!!
Me- pic.twitter.com/0z6yt9aKCy
when that PUBG freak friend pays attention to conversation #LukaChuppiTrailer #LukaChuppi pic.twitter.com/1Vxph2ab1s— साहेब 🇮🇳 (@saaheb21) January 24, 2019
#LukaChuppiTrailer #LukaChuppi— Rᴀᴠɪʀᴀᴊ ™ # (@pun_chayti) January 24, 2019
Sachin's fans to Pandya and Rahul pic.twitter.com/UmGpU3YfaM
When your crush finally replies to your text#LukaChuppiTrailer #LukaChuppi pic.twitter.com/ukDmWoLVbg— The Sarcasmkar🇮🇳 (@thesarcasmkar_) January 25, 2019
First Published: Jan 25, 2019 12:26 IST