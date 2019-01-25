 Fans use hilarious Luka Chuppi trailer memes to school Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul about Sachin Tendulkar
bollywood Updated: Jan 25, 2019 12:27 IST
HT Correspondent
Kartik Aaryan,Kriti Sanon,Luka Chuppi
Luka Chuppi stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.(Twitter)

The first trailer of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi has come up for much praise since its release. The freshness of the pair, the quirkiness of a live-in relationship set in the small-town milieu.

Kartik, as we know, is hot property since the success of his last film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which was among last year’s Rs 100 crore films. And while Kriti hasn’t been seen a film since 2017’s Bareilly Ki Barfi, she certainly has a strong fan following. Over the trailer gives us the flavour of Ayushmann Khurrana kind of film, the latest being Badhaai Ho.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon’s live-in experience promises major laughs as the Luka Chuppi trailer shows

However, the film has inspired a series of memes, thanks to all the funny and quirky dialogues it has, many of them by the film’s interesting supporting cast including Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Alka Amin (Ayushmann’s mom in Dum Laga Ke Haisha). The memes are around a number of themes: shauch (open toilet), boss and employee relationship, parents wanting their kids to study either engineering or medicine, etc.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Luka Chuppi, the film is expected to release in March this year.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 12:26 IST

