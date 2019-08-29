Farah Khan predicts Shahid Kapoor may not win an award for Kabir Singh, says ‘Organisers might have second thoughts’

bollywood

Aug 29, 2019

Filmmaker Farah Khan has said that Shahid Kapoor might not win an award for his performance in the hit film, Kabir Singh, which went on to become this year’s highest Bollywood grosser.

Talking about how organisers of popular awards shows might think twice before giving an award to the controversial film, Farah told Bollywood Hungama in an interview, “Every person with a phone is a critic. On social media, random people are giving their critical analysis but it’s talking nothing about the film per se. There must be just one or two critics who evaluate a film like how was it shot, how was the direction, screenplay kaisa tha etc. I just feel that if your content is good and if people want to watch it, it will work. But it is harmful in some ways. Like I was talking to Shahid Kapoor. His film Kabir Singh has done so well. But because it got criticised so badly, I just feel that if he is going to win some award for it, then the organisers might have second thoughts looking at the barrage of criticism that the film got.”

On being asked if the criticism really matters since the film is a blockbuster with collections of around Rs 275 crore, Farah said, “But it matters to the person who made the movie. When you get a harsh review and when people are not willing to see the business of the film, forget its merit, the one who made it can get affected.”

Shahid had confessed that Kabir Singh was his most flawed character. The film went on to become his biggest solo blockbuster.

Talking about the film’s success, the actor had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “My most flawed character has been my most loved one. And that only goes on to show that the audience has matured a lot. And so, this is a very encouraging time for creative people, as now, they don’t need to follow the stereotypical trajectory that has been followed in the past. We have a very intelligent, informed and aware audience, who judge things on merit. So, for me, the entire journey has been amazing.”

Kabir Singh was the remake of Sandeep Vanga’s Arjun Reddy which starred Vijay Deverakonda in the title role. Kiara Advani played the female lead opposite Shahid in the Hindi version.

Aug 29, 2019