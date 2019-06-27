Farhan Akhtar pulls out all the stops as he trains for Toofan. Watch video

Actor Farhan Akhtar is training hard for his upcoming film Toofan. He shared yet another video of his session at the gym as he learns and masters the ropes of boxing for the film.

“Gotta keep moving.. get off the tracks .. #ToofanInTheMaking #boxerlife #shadowbox #fitnessgoals #drillsforskills @drewnealpt @samir_jaura,” he captioned the video which was been set to the main theme of Christopher Nolan’s Inception.

Farhan’s fans also applauded his dedication to the role. “Show me a better actor for this role I will wait.... Sir you r a legend,” wrote one fan. “I can get a feel of another Amazing movie coming our way from u man,” wrote another.

Farhan had earlier shared another clip from the gym. It showed the 45-year-old actor sharpening and working on his boxing skills. He captioned the post as, “It’s never over till the trainer says it’s over .. #ToofanInTheMaking.”

Toofan is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who previously worked with Farhan in the superhit film Bhaag Milka Bhaag, based on the life of Olympian Milkha Singh. The film won Farhan a number of awards for his portrayal of the athlete. Reportedly, unlike Bhaaag Milkha Bhaag, the upcoming sports drama would not be a biopic, but a fictional story.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor is quite active on Instagram and keeps sharing several posts about his preparation for the film. Farhan will also be seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink for which he has reunited with his Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Priyanka Chopra. The film also features Dangal fame Zaira Wasim in a pivotal role.

On the personal front, Farhan is rumoured to be in a relationship with Shibani Dandekar and the two have been actively sharing pictures from their outings on their social media accounts.

