Farhan Akhtar's Hello Charlie, Dongri to Dubai become first Bollywood films to resume shoot. Watch set video

Farhan Akhtar’s Hello Charlie, Dongri to Dubai become first Bollywood films to resume shoot. Watch set video

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Hello Charlie and Dongri to Dubai became the first Bollywood films to resume shoot. Watch set video.

bollywood Updated: Jul 24, 2020 18:19 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Film shoots have resumed in India.
Film shoots have resumed in India.
         

Amid the relaxation in lockdown, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment resumed shooting for their next two projects Hello Charlie and Dongri to Dubai, taking all necessary precautions. The production house also completed the shoot of a song for Hello Charlie, making it the first Bollywood film to go on floors along with Dongri to Dubai.

The makers shot with a unit of about 150 members as they executed the schedule in accordance with the guidelines for risk protection against contagion of covid-19 during filming. The days were divided between both- Hello Charlie and Dongri to Dubai and the shoot was completed successfully.

Ritesh Sidhwani posted on social media, “We are back to doing what we love the most - making movies, with the people we love the most- our cast and crew! #MasksDistanceAction @faroutakhtar @excelmovies”

 

 

Farhan Akhtar also took to his social media handle and shared, “Getting back to work is a relief and a joy but given the times we’re in, it’s important to be socially responsible and keep the environment hygienic for the crew and cast. They work to create. We work to keep them safe. #MasksDistanceAction @excelmovies”

Also read: Javed Akhtar, Zoya, Farhan join hands to explain nepotism, Kangana Ranaut’s team asks ‘why bully someone else’s daughter?’

The nine-step mandatory precautions taken included temperature checks, passing through a sanitization tunnel, sanitization of hands, oxygen level check, provision of safety kits (mask, hand gloves, face shield, PPE kit), signing of self declaration form, provision of wristbands for access and wearing safety gears for all members of cast and crew.

