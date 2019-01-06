Farhan Akhtar shares sun-kissed snap of rumoured girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. See it here

A little bit of social media PDA, and a lot of weekend vibes. It the first Sunday of 2019 and guess who Farhan Akhtar chose to spend it with? That's right, his rumoured girlfriend, Shibani Dandekar.

While Akhtar and Dandekar have never confirmed their relationship on record, the couple has not kept the relationship under wraps either. In fact, the two have been frequently spotted getting cosy at date nights and other parties.

On Sunday, Farhan to his Instagram page to share a sun kissed picture of Dandekar. In the stunning snap, the model can be seen on a balcony with a pet dog beside her. "Looking out for each other" the actor wrote in the caption.

Lately, Farhan has been posting many pictures with Shibani. The actor also kick started his new year with Dandekar.

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 17:33 IST