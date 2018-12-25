Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up about link-up rumours with Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan’s Dangal and Thugs of Hindostan co-star, Fatima Sana Shaikh, has responded to rumours of their link-u. She has said that she used to ‘get disturbed’ by such reports, but has learned to tackle them.

Fatima was asked about this in a recent interview to Bollywood Hungama. “It’s very weird. My mother keeps on watching TV and the other day she showed me ‘Your photo has come’ and I was like ‘Read the headline to know what’s written.’”

Fatima said that the rumours used to disturb her initially, and she used to feel the need to explain herself. “But now,” she said, “I do not feel the need to explain because I feel no matter what you do, people will talk about you.”

Fatima said that how one chooses to handle situations such as this stems from their personality. “If someone accuses you of something, the first instinct is to come out and tell, ‘Listen, why do you think it is like this?’ If you are an aggressive person, you will attack. If you are a submissive person, even then you will talk about it,” she said.

Fatima has worked with Aamir on two films. Their first, the sports drama Dangal, was a box office success, going on to make more than Rs 2000 crore worldwide and becoming the most successful Bollywood film ever. Their second film, this year’s historical action-adventure Thugs of Hindostan, is considered one of the biggest commercial disappointments of 2018. The film is touted to be the most expensive Hindi film ever made - it has a reported budget of Rs 335 crore - but has made only Rs 260 crore. Fatima at a recent event called the film’s box office and critical failure ‘heartbreaking’.

Fatima is often spotted attending Aamir’s parties, and posing with his family - wife Kiran Rao and daughter Ira.

