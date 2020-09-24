Filmmaker denies sister-in-law’s claim of ‘absconding’ after molestation complaint: ‘I was never on the run’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 18:24 IST

A filmmaker, brother of a Bollywood actor, has clarified that he is not ‘on the run’. The actor’s estranged wife had earlier tweeted that he was ‘absconding’ and sought information on him so that he could be ‘duly arrested for custodial interrogation’. She had reportedly filed a molestation case against him.

The filmmaker tweeted, “It’s all about lack of information... Bombay High Court 2371/2020-21/09/2020 @MumbaiPolice or Versova Police already informed by LD. A. Public Prosecutor You will get an order copy soon.”

He was replying to the woman’s accusation that he was ‘lying to save (his) skin’. “Versova Police has been searching you for more than a week to arrest you and your phones have been off as you have been underground @MumbaiPolice can you do the needful please,” she wrote.

On Wednesday, the woman filed a complaint with the Versova Police against her actor husband, accusing him of rape and cheating. No FIR has been registered yet as the police will first verify the complaint. As per reports, the woman has also filed a complaint against her brother-in-law, accusing him of molestation.

“I ws never on d run, I ws out fr my next film’s recce & in regard to d false complaint against me, it has been stayed by d Hon’ble Bombay High Court,” the filmmaker had written on Twitter. He also defended his brother, and said that the complaint against the actor was ‘false’ and they would approach the Bombay High Court. The tweet ended with the hashtag #SatyamevJayate (truth will prevail).

The filmmaker suggested that the woman’s complaint was motivated by financial reasons. “Chahe to 10-12 Jhoote cases kar do but Mai apna 2.16 Cr tumse court mein le kar hi rahunga.... Parivaar ko bhi jhoote cases mein phasaya ja raha Hai aur ye saza mil rahi hai 30 crore ki demnd Puri na karne ki (File 10-12 false cases if you want but I will get my Rs 2.16 crore back from you in court… False cases are also being filed against my family. This is her way of punishing us for not giving in to her demand of Rs 30 crore),” he tweeted.

Last week, the woman had recorded her statement at Budhana police station in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh in another complaint she had filed against the actor and four members of his family.

In May, the woman sent the actor a legal notice seeking maintenance and divorce. She also sought sole custody of their two children.

(With inputs from PTI)

