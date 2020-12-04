e-paper
Fire breaks out at Fatima Sana Shaikh's house, actor thanks fire department for prompt response

Fire breaks out at Fatima Sana Shaikh’s house, actor thanks fire department for prompt response

Fatima Sana Shaikh shared a picture and thanked fire department for their prompt response after a fire broke out at her place Thursday night.

bollywood Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 18:25 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Fatima Sana Shaikh thanks Mumbai’s fire department for prompt response after a fire at her place.
         

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh had to call the fire department Thursday night when a fire broke out at her house in Mumbai. The actor posted about the incident on Instagram and also thanked officials of the fire department.

She shared a picture of the fire brigade at her place and wrote on Instagram Stories late Thursday, “A fire broke at my place right now and in a panic state I called the fire department and they were here in no time. And took care of the situation. Thank you so much Mumbai fire brigade.”

Hindustantimes

Fatima was recently seen in Anurag Basu’s multi-starrer Ludo and Abhishek Sharma’s Surja Pe Mangal Bhari. Fatima signed Ludo because she wanted to work with Anurag. “With Suraj Pe Mangal, because of the amazing star cast. There are so many actors and all of them are so good. From Manoj (Bajpayee) sir to Seema Pahwa, Manoj Pahwa, Annu Kapoor, Diljit, Supriya Pilgaonkar... I mean it’s a heavy duty cast. And then Abhishek, who has made Tere Bin Laden, so comedy is his thing. So I felt like I want to be a part of it because it is going to be a learning experience. I don’t know when I will get to work with Manoj sir again so I had to jump into it,” she recently said about Ludo that premiered on Netflix last month.

Also read: Tenet review: Christopher Nolan’s latest mind-bender is not worth the wait

Fatima, who worked as a child artiste in films such as Chachi 420 and One 2 Ka 4, made her debut in a leading role with Dangal in 2016. She followed it up with Thugs Of Hindostan, which was a critical as well as commercial failure.

