Flora Saini, the ghost from Stree, would love to work with Dulquer Salmaan

Actor Flora Saini, who is getting lauded for playing a ghost in the horror-comedy film Stree, says working with Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan is on top of her list. Stree, which also stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, is doing well at the box office.

“I don’t think anyone of us thought that Stree would do this well. Maybe because it’s a horror-comedy. It’s new and fresh. It is totally experimental. But the kind of response we have got, I’m sure nobody was ready for it,” said Flora, who uses the screen name of Asha Saini in regional films.

Apart from Hindi movies, Flora has done films in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil. She is yet to work in Malayalam cinema. Asked if she is interested in making her debut in Malayalam cinema, Flora said: “I haven’t done any Malayalam film. It’s not by choice. It’s just that I never got an offer. Once or twice, things were supposed to happen but didn’t work out.

“Actor I would love to work with is Dulquer Salmaan, Mr. Mammootty’s son. I think he is so handsome. I recently saw his film Karwaan and I was just blown away by that man. He’s so good looking. So, he’s somebody I’d definitely like to work with. Also his father... Sir is so good. But Dulquer Salmaan is definitely on top of the list,” said the Sorry Enaku Kalyanamayidichu satr.

Flora likes being a part of regional film industries.

“The best thing I like about working in south is their punctuality which now, I see in Mumbai as well. Initially during Love In Nepal, I didn’t see it. But I definitely see it now. People are more dedicated. Also because so many technicians are from South.

“There are a lot of people from the regional belt who are coming and telling new stories. If I have to talk about Amar Kaushik, he’s the breed of new-gen directors. All these people who have new ideas, they want to explore, they want to experiment and believe in the kind of cinema they would like to watch.”

While she played a ghost in Stree, she essayed the role of a Bollywood superstar in the new Marathi film Pari Hoon Main.

“The fun part about playing a Bollywood star in a movie... you always have to show up with an attitude and all. In this movie, my character has an attitude, but with the child, she is very nice and professional. She’s emotional, but she’s not the one who gets over emotional.”

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 16:20 IST