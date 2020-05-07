e-paper
Home / Bollywood / For now, Sara Ali Khan is ‘a cook, cleaner, annoying sister and needy daughter’, but misses being a working woman, see pic

For now, Sara Ali Khan is ‘a cook, cleaner, annoying sister and needy daughter’, but misses being a working woman, see pic

Sara Ali Khan, who has been staying home all the rest of us, says she has been busy cooking, cleaning, binge watching TV and also missing her work. See her latest post.

bollywood Updated: May 07, 2020 14:58 IST
Hindustantimes.com
Hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sara Ali Khan says she is missing her work.
Sara Ali Khan says she is missing her work.
         

Actor Sara Ali Khan has been staying at home like the rest of us through the long coronavirus lockdown period. On Wednesday, she posted a collage of pictures from her various film shoots and said she missed being a working woman.

She wrote on Instagram, “Missing being a #working #woman on a #working #wednesday But for now- I’m a cook, cleaner, binge tv watcher, nerdy reader, annoying sister, needy daughter, responsible citizen and hopeful human #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive.” The collage has pictures from her shoots for Kedarnath (her first film), Simmba, Love Aaj Kal and more the recent Coolie No 1 and Atrangi Re. In two of the pictures, she is posing with her directors - Rohit Shetty and David Dhawan. In each of the pictures, she is holding a clapboard of the respective film. In her upcoming films Coolie No 1, she is paired with Varun Dhawan while in Atrangi Re, she will be seen with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

 

Earlier, Sara had pledged to donate to PM-Cares Fund and CM’s Relief Fund of Maharashtra to combat the coronavirus crisis in the country. Announcing this on Instagram, she wrote: “Time to do a good deed. Stay in and help those in need! Your contributions will protect and feed. I urge you to support, I request, I plead.”

Also read: When Shah Rukh Khan asked Priyanka Chopra if she’ll marry an actor like him at Miss India pageant, this was her response

In her statement posted on her handle, the actor also added that “every contribution counts, and solidarity is our only hope against this pandemic.”

Through the lockdown, Sara has been sharing inspiring and happy posts to keep her fans engaged. Recently she posted a picture of herself and wrote: “Control your mind and free your spirit #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive.” Prior to that, she had shared an adorable throwback photograph from her childhood and disclosed that she was always her own “sapno ki rani”.

(With ANI and IANS inputs)

