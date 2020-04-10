Sara Ali Khan shares transformation from her ‘creepy kid’ days, says ‘some things never change’

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan took a trip down memory lane and shared a then-and-now picture of herself. She drew fans’ attention to her “consistent continuity” - in both the photos, she is seen dressed in her ethnic best, with a maang tika and large jhumkas. She also has the same pose.

The actor’s caption read, “Somethings never change... literally! Throwback to smaller Sara(in some ways)- same pose, same expression, same sajna dhajna, same conviction. p.s I know I look like a creepy kid that could justify fright but kindly ignore the devilish expression and look beyond at my consistent continuity. #flashbackfriday #freakyfriday.”

Sara, who earlier weighed 96 kgs, suffers from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome which led to her putting on a lot of weight. However, she was full of confidence even when she was overweight.

“As a person, I have never really derived my confidence from the way that I look. And I don’t think that is one of the first five things that come to your mind when you talk to me anyway, you know? So I don’t think that’s ever been it,” she said on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show What Women Want.

While Sara admitted that her pictures get more attention from men after her weight loss, Kareena liked her better earlier. “Because now you’re not eating pizzas, and you’re not doing all of that. Now you’re just really boring,” the Good Newwz actor said.

Sara was last seen on the big screen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. Though there was a lot of hype surrounding the film and especially their onscreen pairing, it failed to set the cash registers ringing and was unanimously panned by critics as well.

Sara will be seen next in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1, alongside Varun Dhawan. Though the film is slated to hit the theatres next month, its release could be pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

