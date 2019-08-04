Friendship Day 2019 playlist: 15 songs to celebrate your bond with buddies

bollywood

Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August every year and it never ceases to trigger enthusiastic buddies into planning get-together parties and outings. And there will never be a better way to celebrate than giving words to your thoughts with some Bollywood songs.

We bring you a playlist of Bollywood songs that can be the perfect companion as you head for that Friendship Day party. Friendship day falls on Kishore Kumar’s birth anniversary yet again this time and given his vast discography, Kishore has the most touching songs on friendship to his credit. So we begin with Kishore’s songs on friends and friendship:

Diye Jalte Hain

The song featured in Namak Haram (1973) starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna-starrer and talks of the rarity of good friends.

Ye Dosti

The original friendship anthem from Bollywood, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra from the iconic film, Sholay (1975).

Tere Jaisa Yaar

Amitabh’s Yaaraana (1981) also had a song dedicated to friendship, Tere Jaisa Yaar Kaha, Kaha Aisa Yaarana. Kishore Kumar made the song one of the most famous amongs friends with his voice.

Bane Chahe Dushman

Another one picturised on Amitabh, this song from Dostana (1980) had Shatrughan Sinha playing Big B’s friend.

Qurbaani

Feroz Khan, Vinod Khanna-starrer Qurbani (1980) also featured a song on the bond between pals. Kishore lent his voice to the song Tujhpe Qurbaan Meri Jaan.

Moving on from the fearless and melodious voice in Bollywood to some more classical, evergreen songs from yesteryear:

Imli ka boota



Dilip Kumar and Rajkumaar in this legendary song from Shubhash Ghai’s Saudagar (1991). Sudesh Bhosle and Mohammed Aziz lent their voices for the number.

Meri Dosti Mera Pyar



Muhammed Rafi sang this song from Dosti (1964)

Yaari Hai Imaan



Manna Dey crooned this iconic number that had Pran dancing his way to celebrate his bond with Amitabh in Zanjeer (1973).

Puraani Jeans



A hit in the late 90s, this song by Ali Haider (1998) and the lyrics are reminscient of college days.

And now, some new songs from the 2000s and 2010s:

Daaru Desi

Featuring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan, the Cocktail song is a fun integration of how the new generation looks at friendship.

Jaane Nahin Denge



An emotional song from Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots starring Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and Madhavan.

Dil Chahta Hai



Another Aamir Khan song that made everyone yearn for a Goa trip with friends.

Atrangi Yaari



Amitabh and Farhan Akhtar sang together for the song in their film, Wazir (2016).

Tera Yaar Hoon Main



Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) also had a song for friendship, crooned by Arijit Singh

Yaara Ve

Delhi singer Sooryaveer comes up with a friendship song every year and this year, his piece was launched on August 2.

