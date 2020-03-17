Frozen 2 actor Rachel Matthews tests positive for coronavirus, says ‘will remain in quarantine’

bollywood

Rachel Matthews, who voiced Honeymaren in Disney’s blockbuster Frozen 2 and acted in Happy Death Day, has tested positive for the coronavirus. She announced the news on her Instagram stories and said that she will remain in quarantine.

“Hey guys, I tested positive for COVID-19 and have been in quarantine the last week. Unsure of what the next step is (been getting mixed info so will keep you posted) but obviously will remain in quarantine until told to do otherwise. I’m feeling better but I will be posting some info that I hope will be helpful to some. Please feel free to reach out and ask me any questions. I really would love to help in any way I can. Again, let’s please be mindful of our decisions- now is the time to be smart and responsible. Let’s take care of one another!! Xx,” she wrote in one of her stories.

The actor went on to say that tests were “insanely hard to come by” in the US. “Our country is very behind and we don’t have much of a system in place. I only got tested because I had been around a confirmed case and had been showing symptoms. BUT receiving a test that shows you’re positive really doesn’t change much. It’s not like you receive a specific medication once positive so please, if you have any symptoms at all but can’t find a test please just treat yourself as if you are positive (you most likely are),” she wrote, advising her followers to self-quarantine.

Rachel also listed out her symptoms, to create awareness about the coronavirus outbreak. She said that it started with sore throat, fatigue and headache on the first day. On the second day, she had mild fever (100.3°F), horrible body aches, chills, sharp pain in lungs, dry cough and her appetite disappeared. By day three, her fever went away, her body aches lessened but her lungs got much worse, resulting in a deep, dry cough. She also had shortness of breath, major fatigue and no appetite.

On the fourth day, Rachel’s symptoms “finally seemed to become more mild” but her “lungs remained heavy and short of breath”. She also said that her sense of taste and smell were adversely affected, and she still did not get her appetite back.

Things “remained more or less the same” on days six, seven and eight, she said. “Feeling more like myself, still experiencing shortness of breath, loss of appetite, fatigue and no taste/smell but overall, doing okay,” she wrote in her Instagram stories.

