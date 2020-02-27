Gajraj Rao says he once wrote an angry tweet about lost baggage, got a humbling reply: ‘Tu star nahi hai be’

bollywood

Actor Gajraj Rao may have become a household name after the success of Badhaai Ho but Twitter is rude to everyone, no matter who they are. In a recent interview with Zoom, he talked about how he once got a very humbling reply on Twitter.

Gajraj and the team of his film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan--Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta and Jitendra Kumar--were talking about their experiments with social media when they took turns to talk about social media. Gajraj said that Twitter feels like a ‘pehelwan’s akhada’ while Instagram feels like a spa.

“Two-three months ago, I made a mistake on Twitter. I had taken a flight but left my baggage in the cabin. I complained to them and they said my stuff will be given to me in five minutes. Those five minutes turned to 1.5 hours. I was asking everyone about it but then I thought I should tweet about. So I did it, named the airline, tweeted it. Got the first response in five minutes: ‘Tu star nahi hai be (You’re not a star)’, he said. Another said ‘You’re not a celebrity. Don’t treat yourself as a celebrity.’ I thought to myself that I didn’t do that as a celebrity but I realised that the popularity or adulation I have got, some could get confused. So I deleted that after 15-20 minutes with a lot of anger,” he added.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan raked in Rs 32.66 crore in its first three days of release. The film stars Ayushmann and debutant Jitendra in a small town setup, and also teams up Neena with Gajraj Rao. The film is written and directed by debutant Hitesh Kewalya.

Gajraj and Jitendra are also seen on TVF’s sketch Conversations with Dad: Daddyjis Gift. The sketch traces a conversation and the follow-up events between a father and his son around buying a car. It hilariously captures those peculiar moments between Gajraj and Jeetu that every father and son go through.

“It has been an absolute delight sharing the screen with Jeetu! Both of us have grown together as actors on the digital screen and share a very endearing relationship with each other. Hence, it feels even more special when our equation brings so many smiles to our audience’s face. Daddyji’s Gift is yet another sketch that perfectly captures the most intrinsic aspect of any father-son relationship and I am certain that both of us will remind you of your own conversations with your dads,” Gajraj said.

