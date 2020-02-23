e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Neena Gupta’s 25-year-old throwback picture makes onscreen husband Gajraj Rao go ‘Uff’. See here

Neena Gupta’s 25-year-old throwback picture makes onscreen husband Gajraj Rao go ‘Uff’. See here

Actor Neena Gupta’s 25-year-old throwback picture has made her Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan co-star gasp in admiration. See it here.

bollywood Updated: Feb 23, 2020 17:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Neena Gupta recently appeared in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.
         

Actor Neena Gupta has shared a 25-year-old throwback picture on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans, particularly her onscreen husband in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Gajraj Rao. Neena captioned the post, “25 saal pehle bhi baal katne ki himmat ki thi (I had the courage to cut my hair short 25 years ago, too.)”

Gajraj, who also worked with Neena in the hit comedy Badhaai Ho, wrote in the comments section, “Ufffffffffffffffff.” Director Anubhav Sinha asked, “Yeh kaun hai (Who is this)?” Others, like actor Maanvi Gagroo, pointed out that Neena ‘looks the same’. “You were my fashion icon when i first saw your style in jaane bhi do yaaron. You have been a fashion inspiration since then,” a fan wrote in the comments.

 

Neena recently debuted her short hairdo on Instagram, and wrote in the caption, “Google walo ab toh meri umar kam karke likh do (Google at least now reduce my age)! Thank you @kantamotwani for the haircut.”

The actor has seen somewhat of a resurgence in recent years, with several hit films to her name. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is also off to a strong start at the box office, having made Rs 20 crore in two days of release.

She did, however, inspire a debate about roles for older actors being given to younger performers. She wondered why the ‘grandmothers’ in Saand Ki Aankh weren’t played by age-appropriate actors, and caused a stir on social media. Responding to the controversy, she told Zoom, “I don’t understand why my statement on Saand Ki Aankh was such a controversy. I didn’t want to snatch anyone’s role. I just... I wished that an older woman like me would have played it and it doesn’t mean I wanted bad for anyone else.”

