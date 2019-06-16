Game Over box office day 2: Taapsee Pannu’s film falls flat with Rs 2.91 crore, as audiences flock to Salman Khan’s Bharat

Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu’s latest outting, Game Over, which released in three languages, has earned Rs 2.91 crore in two days. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures and wrote that the thriller made an opening collection of Rs 97 lakhs.

“#GameOver Fri #Hindi: 38 lacs #Tamil: 30 lacs #Telugu: 29 lacs Total: 97 lacs Sat #Hindi: 88 lacs #Tamil: 50 lacs #Telugu: 56 lacs Total: 1.94 cr Total: 2.91 cr,” he wrote.

Directed by Ashwin Saravanan, Game Over released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The Hindi version collected Rs 38 lakhs and Rs 88 lakhs on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Game Over had to contend with Salman Khan’s Bharat at the box office. The film continues to run in theatres (in an estimated 2100 screens) while Taapsee’s film got a limited release in a little over 700 screens across the country. .

Written by Saravanan and Kaavya Ramkumar, Game Over hit theatres on June 14, a week after Bharat released.

Praising Taapsee for her performance, Hindustan Times’ Raja Sen had written in his review, “Pannu is reliably strong in a hysterically distraught role, and Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, playing a loving caretaker, is wonderfully warm and makes the film feel real. At 103 minutes, Game Over feels brisk, though weak Hindi dubbing and clumsy dialogues surely rob the Telugu-Tamil bilingual film of some urgency.”

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 19:27 IST