India Vs Pakistan: Bollywood stars cheer for Team India, shower ‘Ro - Hit Machine’ with praises

Bollywood celebrities, including Anupam Kher, Sudhir Mishra and Randeep Hooda, took to social media to cheer the men in blue.

bollywood Updated: Jun 16, 2019 18:31 IST
Indo Asian News Service
India Vs Pakistan,Bollywood cheers team india,Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma (L) celebrates with captain Virat Kohli after scoring a century (100 runs) during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester, northwest England.(AFP)

Amid the ongoing ICC World Cup India-Pakistan match at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Greater Manchester, on Sunday, Bollywood celebrities, including Anupam Kher, Sudhir Mishra and Randeep Hooda, took to social media to cheer the men in blue.

Actor Ranveer Singh, meanwhile, has joined legendary cricketers Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Brian Lara and Ramiz Raja in the commentary box and has turned a presenter for the match.

Here’s what the Bollywood stars tweeted:

Anupam: Wishing the Indian cricket team my best wishes.

Sudhir: India will win. Pakistani nerves have snapped.

Milap Zaveri: What an innings Rohit Sharma, 100 more to go! Come on India!

Kunal Kohli: #INDvPAK Rohit Sharma what a delightful century. K.L. Rahul superb 50. And 2 Pakistan bowlers warned twice each for stepping on the pitch. Amir and Virat Kohli exchanging pleasantries.

Randeep: This guy Mohammad Amir is too good. Pity he had to stay out of the game so long. Rohit Sharmaji ka ladka (boy) kuch karega (will do something) #INDvsPAK. India, India.

Riteish Deshmukh: 4.30 a.m in America... Makeshift TV to watch the most important match of World Cup 2019 -- IndVsPak -- Let’s do this India.

Arjun Rampal: You beauty Rohit Sharma love you. What an amazing knock so far. Congrats on a very special 50.... Come on India.

Check out more tweets:

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 18:31 IST

