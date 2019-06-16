India Vs Pakistan: Bollywood stars cheer for Team India, shower ‘Ro - Hit Machine’ with praises

Amid the ongoing ICC World Cup India-Pakistan match at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Greater Manchester, on Sunday, Bollywood celebrities, including Anupam Kher, Sudhir Mishra and Randeep Hooda, took to social media to cheer the men in blue.

Actor Ranveer Singh, meanwhile, has joined legendary cricketers Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Brian Lara and Ramiz Raja in the commentary box and has turned a presenter for the match.

Here’s what the Bollywood stars tweeted:

Anupam: Wishing the Indian cricket team my best wishes.

ओम् श्री गणेशाय: नमः। विजयी भव:। Wishing the #IndianCricketTeam my best wishes. जय हो। जय हिंद।🙏😍🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/oAB8D7mV5d — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 16, 2019

Sudhir: India will win. Pakistani nerves have snapped.

India will win . Pakistani nerves have snapped . — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) June 16, 2019

Milap Zaveri: What an innings Rohit Sharma, 100 more to go! Come on India!

What a terrific half century by @ImRo45 🔥🔥🔥👏👏👏 Come on make it a double century!!! — Milap (@zmilap) June 16, 2019

Kunal Kohli: #INDvPAK Rohit Sharma what a delightful century. K.L. Rahul superb 50. And 2 Pakistan bowlers warned twice each for stepping on the pitch. Amir and Virat Kohli exchanging pleasantries.

Randeep: This guy Mohammad Amir is too good. Pity he had to stay out of the game so long. Rohit Sharmaji ka ladka (boy) kuch karega (will do something) #INDvsPAK. India, India.

This guy @iamamirofficial is too good .. pity he had to stay out of the game so long .. Sharma ji ka ladka @ImRo45 kuch karega #INDvsPAK Indiaaaaaa Indiaaa 👊🏽👊🏽💪🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/FvCOvolRwr — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) June 16, 2019

Riteish Deshmukh: 4.30 a.m in America... Makeshift TV to watch the most important match of World Cup 2019 -- IndVsPak -- Let’s do this India.

Ro - Hit Machine - fabulous innings - #IndVsPak @ImRo45 - we should score a big total from here. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 16, 2019

4.30 AM in America... Makeshift TV to watch the most important match of #WorldCup2019 - #IndVsPak -Let’s Do This INDIAAA!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/uNPD0tt3F6 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 16, 2019

Arjun Rampal: You beauty Rohit Sharma love you. What an amazing knock so far. Congrats on a very special 50.... Come on India.

Come onnnnnnnnnnmm Indiaaaaaaa 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 #IndiaVsPakistan — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) June 16, 2019

You beauty @ImRo45 love you. What an amazing knock so far. Congrats on a very very special 50. #IndiaVsPakistan — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) June 16, 2019

Awesome knock @imVkohli need to accelerate now — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) June 16, 2019

Check out more tweets:

Well played Rohit Sharma! Brilliant innings!#IndiaVsPakistan — Amish Tripathi (@authoramish) June 16, 2019

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 18:31 IST