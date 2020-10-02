Gandhi Jayanti Special: The shades of Gandhiji on celluloid

bollywood

A revered figure in real life, Mahatma Gandhi has always been an integral part of many films. In fact a historical film based on the Indian Independence is incomplete without his inclusion. Many films have traced his journey from him being Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi to the Mahatma Gandhi. This Gandhi Jayanti, we take a look at the various aspects of his life on the silver screen, from Gandhi, the young barrister, Gandhi, the man, Gandhi, the statesman, Gandhi, the father to Gandhi and his relevance today.

Gandhi (1982)

This British-Indian co-production was directed by Richard Attenborough and starred Ben Kingsley in the title role, for which he even got an Oscar. The historical drama covers Gandhi’s life from a defining moment in 1893, as he is thrown off a South African train for being in a whites-only compartment, and concludes with his assassination and funeral in 1948.

A still from Sardar, in which Annu Kapoor played Gandhi.

Sardar (1993)

The Ketan Mehta-directed film saw Annu Kapoor step into Gandhi’s shoes. The biopic on India’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, played by Paresh Rawal, showed his chequered relationship with the father of the nation. The film had an excellent take on Gandhi’s principles from the viewpoint of a person who was both an admirer and a critic.

Actor Rajit Kapoor as Mahatma Gandhi in The Making of the Mahatma (1996).

The Making of the Mahatma (1996)

The movie, directed by Shyam Benegal, is about the early life of Gandhi during his 21 years in South Africa. The film is based upon the book, The Apprenticeship of a Mahatma, by Fatima Meer, who also wrote the screenplay. The film starred Rajit Kapoor in the titular role.

Sanjay Dutt as Munnabhai and Dilip Prabhavalkar as Gandhi in Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006).

Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006)

The Rajkumar Hirani-directed comedy drama made Gandhigiri an in thing among the public. The lead character, a Mumbai don, played by Sanjay Dutt hallucinates interacting with Gandhi and begins to practice Gandhigiri to help ordinary people solve their problems. Dilip Prabhavalkar played Gandhi in the film.

A still from Gandhi, My Father (2007)

Gandhi, My Father (2007)

The biographical drama by Feroz Abbas Khan was based on the biography of Mahatma Gandhi’s son Harilal Gandhi. The film explores the troubled relationship between Mahatma Gandhi and his son Harilal Gandhi. Actor Darshan Jariwala played the role of Mahatman Gandhi and Akshaye Khanna essayed Harilal.