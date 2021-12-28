Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar get a musical welcome post nikaah as family sings ‘Tu Jo Mila’ for the newlyweds. Watch

bollywood

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s grand wedding will be talked-about for days as more inside videos and pictures continue to surface on the internet. Now a video of the newlyweds attending another party after their star-studded reception has gone viral.

The video shows Gauahar and Zaid arriving hand in hand at a hotel. Gauahar looks lovely in a sequined lehenga-kurti with a dupatta around her shoulders and heavy gold jewellery adding to the look. Zaid is in a navy blue suit. They are greeted by their family members and received a warm welcome as they enter the venue. The close family members shower them with rose petals and sing the song Tu Jo Mila from Bajrangi Bhaijaan to welcome them. Gauahar also joined them and sang along.

The party seems to have been hosted before Gauahar left Mumbai, reportedly for a shoot in Lucknow. The actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a pink kurta-salwar and a mask. Zaid had dropped her to the airport and the two were seen giving each other a hug before her departure.

Gauahar and Zaid had tied the knot in a traditional nikaah ceremony in Mumbai on December 25. Both the groom and the bride had worn ivory ensembles for their big day. This was followed by a reception which saw all from filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali to television actors Gautam Rode, Hussain Kuwajerwala in attendance. While Gauahar had her princess moment in a maroon and gold Manish Malhotra lehenga with a long sheer train, Zaid was a contrast in a black sherwani.

A new viral video from the nikaah shows Zaid hugging his family members and friends after the ceremony. One of the guests is seen getting emotional and is in tears as others try to cheer him up. Another video shows Gauahar giving a touch-up to Zaid ahead of the nikaah.

