Gauri Khan shares a perfect family picture with sons Aryan, AbRam and daughter Suhana. See pic

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and interior designer Gauri Khan has shared a pretty picture with all her three kids. She is seen posing with her elder son Aryan, daughter Suhana and youngest son, AbRam.

“My three pet designs for 2019,” she captioned the photo. Gauri is seen in a colourful top with her hair tied in a pony while Aryan smoulders in a blue hoodie. Suhana is seen in a beige outfit and little AbRam looks cute in his black T-shirt and shiny hair. The whole family is seen sitting indoors in a vintage car.

She recently shared a picture of Shah Rukh with AbRam to wish her fans on Christmas. The two were seen striking SRK’s famous open-arms pose in a pool of lights in their garden.

Gauri also celebrated Christmas with her Bollywood stars recently. She shared pictures with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Shweta Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor and others.

Gauri makes sure to keep sharing cute father-son moments on her social media. Last month, she shared a picture of AbRam kissing his father.The two are definitely one of the cutest father-son duos in B-town and are often spotted together publically.

On the work front, SRK’s Zero released last Friday and bombed at the box office. Made on a budget of Rs 200 crore, the film is struggling to rake in Rs 100 crore in its first week. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 13:41 IST