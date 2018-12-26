Zero box office day 5: Shah Rukh Khan’s film earns 81.32 cr, outpaced by Kannada hit KGF

This might not be enough to bridge the gap for Zero but the Shah Rukh Khan film finally saw a marginal upswing at the box office on Tuesday, which was a holiday on account of Christmas. The film, which has faced lukewarm reception from critics and fans alike, earned Rs 12.75 crore on Tuesday; the film’s Monday total was Rs 9.50 crore. Meanwhile, Kannada film KGF is shaping up to be a big hit with its Hindi version alone earning Rs 4.35 crore on Tuesday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported, “#Zero witnessed growth on Day 5 [#Christmas]… Day 6 [Wed] and Day 7 [Thu] biz crucial… Fri 20.14 cr, Sat 18.22 cr, Sun 20.71 cr, Mon 9.50 cr, Tue 12.75 cr. Total: ₹ 81.32 cr. India biz.” Made at an estimated budget of Rs 200 crore, the film has been struggling at the box office. After Salman Khan’s Race 3 and Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan, this is the third Khan film to get a thumb down from the audience. However, the film has faced a much lower opening as compared to those two films.

Zero collected a total of Rs 59.07 crore in its first weekend with the first Friday bringing in Rs 20.14 crore. The numbers failed t pick up over the weekend as expected with Zero earning Rs 18.22 crore and Rs 20.71 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Billed as the most expensive film of SRK’s career, the film has found an unlikely challenger in the Kannada film, KGF. Starring Yash in the lead role, the period film has made Rs 75 crore in four days of release, outpacing Zero. While the film’s total collection on Tuesday is yet to be released, it has earned Rs 16.45 from its Hindi version only. Adarsh wrote, “KGF continues its upward trend... Day 5 [#Christmas] is bigger than Day 1, Day 2, Day 3 and Day 4, which is a rarity... Fri 2.10 cr, Sat 3 cr, Sun 4.10 cr, Mon 2.90 cr, Tue 4.35 cr. Total: ₹ 16.45 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version.”

The film’s Hindi dub version has also performed well, raking in Rs 12.1 crore in four days, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. While KGF was released on 2460 screens across India, Zero debuted in 4380 screens.

